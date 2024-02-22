Inkblot Productions Begins Filming of Two Movies “The Betrayed” and “Muri & Ko”

Inkblot Productions starts the year with a list of movies set to be produced by its newly signed directors, Biodun Stephen and Zulumoke Oyibo, two hotshots in the Nollywood industry.

With a track record of successful movies like The Wedding Party and Up North, Inkblot Productions is set to rule the entertainment world with these two new movies.

Two of the movies currently in production by the entertainment media have been titled “The Betrayed” and “Muri & Ko.”

Inkblot Production began production of The Betrayed in February 2024, while Muri & Ko recently finalised pre-production. Both movies are set to be star-studded.

Zulumoke Oyibo, the co-founder of Inkblot Productions, is making her directorial debut with The Betrayed, with a splendid cast consisting of Adunni Ade, Vine Olugu, Gabriel Afolayan, Jemima Osunde, Uche Montana, and more.

Biodun Stephen, the director of Breaded Life, is set to direct Muri & Ko, which stars Bisola Aiyeola, Charles Okocha, Kunle Remi, Bucci Franklin, KieKie, Gloria Anozie, and more.