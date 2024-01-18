Inside Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Looks At The 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Pharrell Williams

Many know the famous Pharrell Williams for his music, but the singer-songwriter and rapper has always had an eccentric eye for fashion, which he brought to the public at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

Pharrell Williams partnered with the powerhouse Louis Vuitton in bringing to life a collection that best pays homage to the American Wild West.

Pharrell Williams showed off the Louis Vuitton 2024-2025 menswear collection for fall and winter at the Paris Fashion Week runway, reminding all fashion enthusiasts that denim boot cuts and Wild West hats were back for the season.

Here Are Some of The Looks from Pharrell Williams At The 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit: (Getty Images)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 13, 2024

Best Looks From the Milan Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2024

With the start of the new year begins a new cycle of global fashion weeks, a weekly event that occurs ...

Ada December 4, 2023

New York Fashion Week 2023: A Confluence of Fashion, Technology, and Sustainability

As New York Fashion Week Spring 2024 unfolded, it marked not only a celebration of style but also a dynamic ...

Abraham Isaac October 21, 2023

Top Ten Most Stylish Nigerian Athletes | Photos

In the vibrant world of sports and style, Nigeria has become a hotbed of stylish athletes who effortlessly blend athleticism ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 20, 2023

Nostalgic Looks from The 2022 Lagos Fashion Week

The 2023 Lagos Fashion Week (LFW) is underway from October 25 to October 29. The five-day fashion event will welcome ...

YNaija October 2, 2023

BBNaija All Stars: Our Top Five Favorite Outfits Of Ebuka During The BBN All-Stars Sunday Eviction Shows (Photos)

Although the results of the eviction shows are never certain, the only certain thing is Ebuka bringing the drip and ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 2, 2023

Watch: Seun Kuti Dazzles the Runway at the Paris Fashion Week

The “Big bird” Seun Kuti made a dazzling appearance on the runway of the Paris Fashion week at Casablanca’s “Day ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail