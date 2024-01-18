Inside Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Looks At The 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Many know the famous Pharrell Williams for his music, but the singer-songwriter and rapper has always had an eccentric eye for fashion, which he brought to the public at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

Pharrell Williams partnered with the powerhouse Louis Vuitton in bringing to life a collection that best pays homage to the American Wild West.

Pharrell Williams showed off the Louis Vuitton 2024-2025 menswear collection for fall and winter at the Paris Fashion Week runway, reminding all fashion enthusiasts that denim boot cuts and Wild West hats were back for the season.

Here Are Some of The Looks from Pharrell Williams At The 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Photo Credit: (Getty Images)