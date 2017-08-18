Insiders: Olamide has succeeded at unifying the streets with the Wo! Challenge

Social media is where everything goes viral and celebrities have mastered the art of using social media challenges to get the undivided attention of their audience. In these parts, music artistes push their new songs by engaging fans through singalongs and dance competitions so it was almost not special when Olamide announced a dance challenge for his new single, Wo!!. Only thing was he attached a reward and one as heavy as one million naira.

✊🏾 God bless all the omo wobey ! #WoChallenge A post shared by Olamide Adedeji (@baddosneh) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

On the streets where Olamide comes from and is loyal to, he is not just an artiste but an influencer so this challenge was another chance for him to mobilize the youth to a cause greater than just dance and fun. But maybe he didn’t set out to be that deep. Olamide and the bank that sponsored the challenge just needed to promote their individual brands and maybe that’s all they did.

We spoke to our Insiders on Olamide’s Wo!! Challenge and the possibilities of a greater intent to it than just promotion. Here’s what they said:

This Insider who is an artiste manager could hardly contain his excitement at what he described as “the return of Olamide”. He agreed there was indeed an attempt by Olamide to not only promote a new single but to foster unity among young people on the street and the Wo!! Challenge, in his opinion, had succeeded at doing that. He added, “Music is a powerful tool in bringing people together and Olamide has made the best use of it. It’s like the audience had been starved of that kind of unifying street anthem and now, Olamide is back to feeding them with that type of content. The song is destroying everywhere and no one else could have done it but Olamide”.

For this Insider, it’s not really that serious. She said, “It’s nice that young people have come together for this but those who have won the cash prize in groups will end up splitting it and going their separate ways. Olamide only did what he usually does. He knows he’s the king of the streets so he disrupts it as he pleases”.

Another Insider who works closely with artistes had a completely different perspective. He said, “I think the law of diminishing returns is affecting Olamide’s brand and he is constantly looking for ways to repackage himself as every other artiste should. That said, the Wo!! Challenge is not new, a lot of musicians do it so it is not necessarily an innovative promotional tool. But beyond Olamide trying to promote himself though, there is the fear of someone else trying to take you shine. Days before Wo! was dropped, Reminisce released a song ‘Ponmile’ that addresses a societal issue – domestic violence – and it was set to take over conversations but before we know it, there’s Wo!. I believe that was a deliberate move to divert attention and that’s what the industry is about these days.”

These are the members of YNaija’s Pop Culture Insiders, not all of whom participated in this week’s survey:

Bizzle Osikoya (Bee Entertainment), Jim Donnett (TooXclusive), Ehiz (MTVBase), Timini Egbuson (Actor), Bayo Omisore (Platonique PR), Jide Taiwo (NET), Ayodeji Rotinwa (ThisDay), Edwin Okolo, Sensei Uche (City FM), Joey Akan (PulseNG), Timilehin Bello (Media Panache), Edward Israel (Chocolate City), Uche Briggs, Oreoluwa Peters (Doble Seis Entertainment), Ubi Franklin (TripleMG), Eromo Egbejule (The Guardian), Freeze (Cool FM), Godwin Tom (Godwin Tom Company), Asa Asika, Dotun Kayode (Cool FM), Femisoro Ajayi (BahdGuys Entertainment), Lekan Olanrewaju (Mnet), Latasha Ngwube (AboutThatCurvyLife), Funke Babs-Kufeji (ThisDay), Isioma Osaje (Agency 106), Jola Sotubo (PulseNG), Tosyn Bucknor (Top Radio), Tosin Ajibade (Olorisupergal), Ifeoma Areh (WildFlowerPR), Foladele Falana (TV Continental)