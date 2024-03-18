Internet Services Have Reportedly Been Restored to Some Customers as Undersea Cables Undergos Repair | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

SSANU announce 7-day warning strike

UK universities edge closer to bankruptcy following the decline in enrollment of international students

Internet services have reportedly been restored to some customers as undersea cables undergo repair

Lagos commences food discount market

Naira gains weight against the US dollar in official and parallel market

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has announced that it would commence its 7-day warning strike on March 18, 2024, and has revealed that should the federal government still choose not to honour their demands, the strike would become indefinite.

This movement is due to the federal government’s refusal to meet the union’s requests before the stated deadline.

According to reports, SSANU had demanded to amend the 2009 agreement, which focused on the 25/50% increment of wage and the 50 billion the FG initially pledged to give but neglected to fulfil.

UK universities edge closer to bankruptcy following the decline in enrollment of international students

Reports have revealed that universities in the United Kingdom (UK) will likely face bankruptcy soon due to the large decline in admissions by international students in Nigeria and more.

According to reports, 15 universities are considering methods to keep the schools afloat, such as staff reduction.

Due to the new stringent rules placed upon prospective UK immigrants, the recent one being the barring of health workers bringing in their families, international students have now found it difficult to migrate into the United Kingdom.

Internet services have reportedly been restored to some customers as undersea cables undergo repair

MainOne notified the public that some customers can now perform their tasks as they had been unable to due to the undersea cables being tampered with in the Red Sea.

According to the digital infrastructure service provider, it had successfully restored service to some customers and was still working on completely repairing the undersea cables.

This information was publicised via the company’s official website shortly after announcing that it would take three to five weeks before all cables were fixed and returned to proper function.

Lagos commences food discount market

In an attempt to curb the rising inflation in the country, the Lagos State Government has begun its food discount market operations in several markets surrounding Lagos State.

The “Ounje Eko” food programme, which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu established, began on March 17 and is aimed at selling food products to Lagos residents at a 25% discount price.

Therefore, Lagos residents are urged to participate in the market as food products like rice, eggs, bread, tomatoes, and more are sold much cheaper than in the market.

Naira gains weight against the US dollar in official and parallel market

There is hope for the Nigerian currency against the US dollar as the naira rises against the US dollar by performing excellently in both official and black markets.

According to data for the FMDQ, the naira now trades at N1,602/$ in the official market, which is an improvement from last week’s calculations of N1,608/$.

In the black market, the naira has appreciated against the US dollar by rising to N1,610/$ compared to N1,615/$ from last week.

According to a BDC operator, the dollar is bought at N1,589 and sold at N1,610.