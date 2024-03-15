Internet Shut Down | Nigeria and Ghana, Among Others, Affected by Yemen Terrorist Attacks on the Red Sea | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria and Ghana, among others, were affected by Yemen terrorist attacks on the Red Sea

The federal government reviews accessibility to student loans

Kaduna bandits request ₦1 billion for freedom of kidnapped 287 pupils

Shehu Sani reveals how lawmakers execute budget padding

President Tinubu names Dr Temitope Ilori as the first female NACA Director-General

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria and Ghana’s internet infrastructure were victims of an alleged Yemen rebel attack as investigations currently lead to them.

On Thursday, March 14, three cables under the Red Sea were allegedly severed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, affecting the line connected to the telecommunications infrastructure under the sea.

Although no one knows how these cables were cut, Nigeria, Ghana, Asia, Europe 1, and others felt the effects of this as telecommunications subscribers and banks were paralysed for hours due to their inability to use the internet.

The federal government has examined the access to student loans for those interested, making it easier for students to apply.

The review was sent to the Senate and the House of Representatives as an Executive Bill for acceptance into law.

The new Bills aim to replace the Student Loans Act as it spells out the funding system and other conditions attached to the loan.

Kaduna bandits have made their requests known publicly as they demand payment of ₦1 billion for the release of the kidnapped 287 pupils under their watch.

According to the community leader, Jubril Aminu, the kidnappers made contact with him, and they fixed March 27 as the deadline for the government to pay the ransom of the students, stating that the hostages were in complicated situations and were being used as human shields.

On March 7, bandits kidnapped over 280 pupils and teachers from the LEA Primary School and the Government Secondary School, Kuriga, Kaduna State, and led them into the forest.

Shehu Sani has revealed how lawmakers execute budget padding in Nigeria, sparking anger from Nigerians towards the lawmakers.

With the recent allegations against the Senate and the budget padding, an ex-lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, agreed with Senator Ningi’s accusations against the Senate, claiming that the ₦25 trillion budget placed for 2024 was contrasting the ₦28 trillion currently in effect.

“Many people hear about padding but don’t know what it means: Padding budget means tampering with the budget presented by the President or the MDAs by either adding figures to the costs of projects or by inserting projects that were not in the original budget presented,” Sani said on Twitter.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced Dr Temitope Ilori as the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

The agency, since founded in 2000, has only been overseen by men; however, breaking the 24-year chain comes Dr Temitope Ilori, a previous senior lecturer at the University of Ibadan, the best graduating Fellow of the Faculty of Family Medicine, West African College of Physicians in April 2012 winning the A.O. Senbanjo Prize.

Dr Temitope will proceed to resume her role as Director-General of NACA for the next four years.