It Is Time To Say Goodbye To Africa Magic’s Beloved Sitcom “The Johnsons,” Where Are The Actors Now?

One of the most famous and beloved sitcoms in the Nigerian film industry is preparing to say goodbye to its fans and followers as the show will end after airing for 13 years.

Airing since 2012, The Johnsons bid its followers goodbye in May 2024 after successfully releasing ten seasons with Africa Magic.

The Johnsons sitcom, directed by Charles Inojie, produced by Rogers Ofime, and starring Charles Inojie, Ada Ameh, Chinedu Ikedieze, Ike Umeadi, Tobe Isigwe, Olumide Oworu, Mazi Akinola, Uduak Ekong, and more, was nominated in the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for Best Original Comedy Series.

The Johnsons’ sitcom depicts the life of an average Nigerian home in Lagos, as each character represents how a Nigerian family behaves.

For 13 years, Nigerians have basked in the consecutive episodic releases of The Johnsons, and with the show finally ending in May 2024, Rogers Ofime took to Instagram to announce the news.

“Reflections of the past 13 years have constantly played in my head, and I stand in awe of what God has done,” he said.

Where Are The Actors Now?

Although the cast of The Johnsons lost Ada Ameh (Mrs Johnson) in 2022, the actors of The Johnsons have all grown past their roles in the sitcom, with most of them going on to various niches in the entertainment industry.

Olumide Oworu

Olumide Oworu started his acting career in The Johnsons, where he played the role of the son ‘Tari Johnson,’ The actor has since grown out of his shell and has gone on to become one of the best-known actors in Nollywood.

He was a part of the multi-hit film A Tribe Called Judah, a movie by Funke Akindele that has secured many titles as one of the most successful films in Nigeria’s box-office history. He has also starred in films like Ijakumo, The Black Book, Far From Home, and many more.

Charles Inojie

Having played Mr Johnson, Charles Inojie is not a novice in the film industry, as the actor has racked up a portfolio of films produced in Nigeria.

The actor has, since the beginning of his role in The Johnsons, starred in several films, with the latest being The Trade, Badamasi, Slum King, Aki and Paw Paw, and more.

Chinedu Ikedieze

A seasoned actor, almost all Nigerians grew up watching Chinedu Ikedieze play so many roles in the Nigerian film industry. The actor has starred in nearly 200 films with a career spanning over two decades.

He played Efetobore Johnson in The Johnsons but did not stop his career there; the actor has been in several films since he began his role in the sitcom series. He starred in the 2018 popular film, ‘Lara and the Beat’ and many other films like Palava, Aki, and Paw Paw.

Susan Pwajok

Playing the role of Blessing Johnson, Susan is one of the many stars to watch out for in the industry. Since her prosperous role in the film industry, the actress went on to conquer the audio world by announcing her podcast titled ‘Surviving Lagos.’

Susan Pwajok is a media personality, influencer, podcaster, and actress.