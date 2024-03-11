Jade Is Already On A Roll—Her Next Movie Is In Production

Jadesola Osiberu is an unstoppable force in the Nollywood industry as she continues to make her mark in the film industry, releasing one film after another.

After the success of Gangs of Lagos (2023), the film director has gone on to earn herself a recognition from The Academy.

In 2024, the filmmaker has decided to put herself to the test and is currently producing what is to be her next hit, which is expected to be an excellent production given her recent releases in the movie industry.

It is impossible to expect anything short of greatness from Jade Osiberu, as the plethora of films made under her direction and supervision have left her audience (Nigerians and foreigners) talking for days.

Having successfully made Isoken, Sugar Rush, Adire, Brotherhood, The Trade, and Gangs of Lagos, it is safe to say that the filmmaker is a talented woman with an eye for details and storytelling, which she employs during the production of her films.