Joeboy Launches New Record Label “Young Legend”

Joeboy

Nigerian singer-songwriter Joseph Akinwale (Joeboy) announced the launch of his new record label on his Instagram page today.

The artist welcomed his fans to a new era as he became a music executive with the launch of his new record label.

Young Legend

Music journalist Joey Akan took to popular social media X (formerly Twitter) to announce the departure of Joeboy from Mr Eazi’s record label, EMPAWA.

According to Joey Akan, Joeboy is now signed to international music entertainment record Warner Music, allowing him the right to launch his record label, Young Legend.

Joeboy now joins artists like Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and more in Warner Music, and one can only anticipate the new music he is yet to release under the new management.

After five years under the EMPAWA record label, Joeboy finally departs with two EPs (Love & Light and Body, Soul & Spirit) and two albums (Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic and Body & Soul) to his name.

