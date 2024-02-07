Jonzing World Label Welcomes New Artist After Ruger’s Departure

A few weeks ago, Nigerian sensational singer-songwriter Ruger announced that he was launching a new record label, “Blown Boy Ent”, and exiting his present one to join Warner Music.

The CEO of Ruger’s previous record label (Jonzing World), D’Prince, announced the introduction of a new artist to the label.

Upon introducing Glorious Boy to the world, D’Prince penned a note on his Instagram page, sharing his gratitude and accomplishment in the music industry.

Glorious Boy is the latest addition to the Jonzing Label records, joining Rema and Gdzilla; following the departure of Ruger, the new artist is set to release his debut single, “Gum Body”, on February 8.