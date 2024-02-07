Jonzing World Label Welcomes New Artist After Ruger’s Departure

Glorious Boy

A few weeks ago, Nigerian sensational singer-songwriter Ruger announced that he was launching a new record label, “Blown Boy Ent”, and exiting his present one to join Warner Music. 

The CEO of Ruger’s previous record label (Jonzing World), D’Prince, announced the introduction of a new artist to the label.

Upon introducing Glorious Boy to the world, D’Prince penned a note on his Instagram page, sharing his gratitude and accomplishment in the music industry.

Glorious Boy is the latest addition to the Jonzing Label records, joining Rema and Gdzilla; following the departure of Ruger, the new artist is set to release his debut single, “Gum Body”, on February 8.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 17, 2024

Wizkid Releases Visuals for ‘Diamonds’

In 2023, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid) released a four-track EP titled ‘S2.’ The songs on S2 included Olulufe (feat Wande ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 10, 2024

Adekunle Gold Announces New Music with Doja Cat and Kodak Black

Musical and lyrical god Adekunle Gold shocked the world with unexpected news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The ...

YNaija December 26, 2023

Why Rema is The Culture Icon for 2023

by Chude Jideonwo It is impossible not to be inspired by Nigeria’s Afrobeats generation.  To be sure, they have risen ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka November 16, 2023

Erigga Gives Insight Into This “Bad 5 Years” Music Deal

Nigerian music rapper Erhiga Agariubie (Erigga) revealed that he has not been in his best space for the past five ...

Abraham Isaac October 20, 2023

Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka October 18, 2023

Seyi Shay Announces Date for New Music

Nigerian singer-songwriter Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua (Seyi Shay) has announced that she will release her first mixtape since her last song, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail