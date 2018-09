Two aircrafts belonging to the Nigerian Airforce has crashed in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.

According to reports, the aircrafts which crashed around Mashafa area of Mpape, Abuja, were part of the Nigerian Air Force aircrafts taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations.

Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who confirmed the incident said no lives were lost.