Kambili Ofili’s Feature Debut “Shaping Us” Set to Play at Pan African Film Festival

Kambili Ofili

Nigerian filmmaker and director Kambili Ofili is making her way to the big screen with “Shaping Us” at the 32nd Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Shaping Us has been programmed to debut at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF), which will begin from February 6 to 19, 2024.

The film is said to feature exciting and powerful casts like Lasisi Elenu, Omowunmi Dada, Bucci Franklin, Floyd Igbo, Kambili Ofili, Jordan Bangoji and more.

Shaping Us focuses on a couple trying for a baby for many years. The two, Ara and Biodun, finally dance with joyous news when they discover that they are indeed about to be parents.

Still, all is not as it seems when the result from a paternity test sends Ara spiralling as she makes a discovery that threatens to destroy it all.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 26, 2024

Weekend Watchlist | What To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 25, 2024

Òlòtūré 2 is Coming to Netflix, and This is What to Expect

“In Òlòtūré 2, the journey across the desert is a harrowing one.” – Mo Abudu. The CEO of Ebonylife Group, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 23, 2024

Showmax Announces Release Date for Flawsome Season 2, Drops Trailer

Showmax dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated season 2 of Flawsome, an AMVCA-nominated drama series featuring Bisola Aiyeola, Enado ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 20, 2024

Nollywood Films Coming To Your Screen In 2024 So Far

With the success of A Tribe Called Judah, Jagun Jagun and many other blockbuster Nollywood films in 2023, it is ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 20, 2024

Niyi Akimolayan Puts Rainmakers To The Test On March 1

Nigerian director and producer Niyi Akinmolayan is set to release a documentary on Prime Video titled “Rainmakers” on March 1, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 19, 2024

Weekend Watchlist | Films and Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail