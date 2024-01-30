Kambili Ofili’s Feature Debut “Shaping Us” Set to Play at Pan African Film Festival

Nigerian filmmaker and director Kambili Ofili is making her way to the big screen with “Shaping Us” at the 32nd Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Shaping Us has been programmed to debut at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF), which will begin from February 6 to 19, 2024.

The film is said to feature exciting and powerful casts like Lasisi Elenu, Omowunmi Dada, Bucci Franklin, Floyd Igbo, Kambili Ofili, Jordan Bangoji and more.

Shaping Us focuses on a couple trying for a baby for many years. The two, Ara and Biodun, finally dance with joyous news when they discover that they are indeed about to be parents.

Still, all is not as it seems when the result from a paternity test sends Ara spiralling as she makes a discovery that threatens to destroy it all.