Kayode Kasum Teases New Film “Ajosepo”, Coming April 10

From the stables of one of Nollywood’s excellent and award-winning producers and directors, Kayode Kasum comes the new family drama film set to be released on April 10, Ajosepo.

Kayode has employed a star-studded cast for the new film starring Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Tomike Adeoye, Olayemi Solade, Mercy Aigbe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ronke Oshodi-Oke and many more.

Although the film’s plot is yet to be revealed, it is gathered that this blockbuster movie will break the internet when it is released on April 10.

Executive Director and producer Kayode Kasum is no stranger to producing blockbuster movies in the Nollywood industry, as he’s directed many films such as Afamefuna, Obara’M, Soole, Sugar Rush, Quam’s Money, Far From Home, and many more.

Ajosepo is a family-centric film which will supposedly bring back the nostalgia from the hit Hollywood film Chief Daddy.