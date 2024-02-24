Kayode Kasum Teases New Film “Ajosepo”, Coming April 10

Ajosepo

From the stables of one of Nollywood’s excellent and award-winning producers and directors, Kayode Kasum comes the new family drama film set to be released on April 10, Ajosepo.

Kayode has employed a star-studded cast for the new film starring Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Tomike Adeoye, Olayemi Solade, Mercy Aigbe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ronke Oshodi-Oke and many more.

Although the film’s plot is yet to be revealed, it is gathered that this blockbuster movie will break the internet when it is released on April 10.

Executive Director and producer Kayode Kasum is no stranger to producing blockbuster movies in the Nollywood industry, as he’s directed many films such as Afamefuna, Obara’M, Soole, Sugar Rush, Quam’s Money, Far From Home, and many more.

Ajosepo is a family-centric film which will supposedly bring back the nostalgia from the hit Hollywood film Chief Daddy.

Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 24, 2024

‘GROWN’ SET FOR GLOBAL RELEASE ON AFRICA MAGIC SHOWCASE AND AFRICA MAGIC URBAN

In closing out an impactful twelve-month film training at The Multichoice Talent Factory, the West Africa Cohort  Class of 2023 ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 23, 2024

Weekend Watchlist | These Are The Series and Movies To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 22, 2024

Ten Classical Nollywood Movies to Revisit

We can all agree that the Nollywood movie industry has grown exponentially since it debuted in the 1960s all thanks ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 22, 2024

Inkblot Productions Begins Filming of Two Movies “The Betrayed” and “Muri & Ko”

Inkblot Productions starts the year with a list of movies set to be produced by its newly signed directors, Biodun ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 21, 2024

Lilian Afegbai Announces Her First YouTube Series ‘Akanchawa Baddie’

Award-winning and dexterous actress Lilian Afegbai announced the release of her upcoming first YouTube series titled “Akanchawa Baddie”. Lilian Afegbai ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 20, 2024

Falz Debuts His Directorial Skills In Web Series “The Interview”

Nigerian singer, actor and rapper Folarin Falana (Falz) debuted his directorial skills in the movie industry with his new web ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail