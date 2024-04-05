Kazakhstan Offers Scholarships to Nigerians, Others | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NLC and manufacturers refuse the implementation of the NERC’s new tariff

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC and manufacturers refuse the implementation of the NERC’s new tariff

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has rebuked the announcement of an increment in electricity tariff for the ‘Band A’ customers who enjoy electricity 20 hours daily.

NLC, along with manufacturers, has requested a review of the new law, which seeks to charge all Band A clients ₦225/kwh from its initial ₦66/kWh.

Nigerian Airlines consider closing business as jet fuel skyrockets

The inflation in the country still looms and threatens most companies as Nigerian airlines are at the brink of closure due to the high price of jet fuel, which sells at ₦1,500/litre.

Domestic airlines have threatened to increase airfare prices to stabilise their operations and services to passengers.

Reports reveal that within eight months, there has been a 109% increase in the price of jet fuel as it went from ₦626 to ₦1,316.

Kazakhstan offers scholarships to Nigerians, others

The Republic of Kazakhstan has opened its doors to interested Nigerian students who wish to apply for scholarships in its country.

The scholarship is offered to 450 Bachelors, 50 Masters, and 10 PhD degree seekers, and its application will be open till May 31, 2024.

The Kazakhstan scholarship offers several benefits, including total tuition fees, a monthly stipend and more.

Tinubu directs newly appointed legislators to ensure Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger remain under ECOWAS

President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of ECOWAS, has instructed the newly appointed legislators that they do everything in their power to ensure that Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, three countries currently under military rule, remain under the subregional body as they have once announced their decision to leave ECOWAS.

“In legislative considerations and your various interactions, you must take seriously the fact that we have to build the economic prosperity of our region by ourselves,” Tinubu said at the International Conference Centre (ICC).

Kano State files eight-count charge against ex-gov Ganduje

Kano State Government has opened an investigation tab on its previous governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and others for allegedly receiving $200,000 from a contractor.

The accusation was filed in Kano High Court by the incumbent NNPP-led government. The file states that the defendants, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Jibrilla Muhammed, Abubakar Bawaro, Hafsat Umar, and more, were involved in the illicit crime, which has stained their integrity and names in the halls of the Kano State government.