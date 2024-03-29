Kemi Adetiba Shuts Down The Internet With The Trailer Of “Finding Messiah”

Kemi Adetiba, video maker extraordinaire, shook the world when she released the trailer to the long-awaited film “Finding Messiah.”

The filmmaker boasted of the directional skills of her husband, Oscar Heman Ackah, who had solely taken charge of the film, which was to become his first feature film.

Titled “Finding Messiah” and featuring nearly all of Nollywood’s A-list actors, including Ejike Asiegbu, Susan Peters, UziKwendu, Pete Edochie, Ngozi Ezeonu, Bucci Franklin, Alex Usifo, Segun Arinze, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, and more.

Finding Messiah is a political-music drama that has captured the hearts of Nigerians and overseas, with the official trailer teasing the original soundtrack, a feature rarely used in Nollywood movies of recent times.

The film is directed and written by Oscar Heman Ackah and has been in the making for months. The captivating trailer displays the proper and complete exploration of Nigeria as the filmmaker and film crew journeyed around the country in search of the best locations to depict the scenes in the movie.

Since the release of the trailer on Kemi Adetiba’s Instagram page, Nigerians have kept her name in their mouths as they request that she drop the Spotify link to the original soundtrack of the movie.