Kenyan Producers Set To Release Web-series, ‘Big Girl, Small World’ on Showmax in May

Kenyan filmmakers have taken centre stage as Nick Mutuma directed the new series titled ‘Big Girl, Small World’ set to be released on Africa’s streaming platform, Showmax in May.

‘Big Girl, Small World’ is a RomCom series written by an all-female writing team and directed by Nick Mutuma.

The 13-episode series is set to be released in May 2024 and focuses on a plus-sized woman named Ciku who strives to navigate the world, going through a journey of self-discovery—finding love for herself, for those around her—and standing tall in a large world that is shaped to bend and break her spirit.

The production of ‘Big Girl, Small World’ was inspired by the famous Nigerian show about a young plus-sized girl who explored the large city of Lagos despite the constant battles between her wants and desires.

Nick Mutuma, the director of ‘Big Girl, Small World’, is a Kenyan actor, producer, radio and television host with a past project including the famous Lupita Nyong’o.