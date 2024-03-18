Krystal Films Releases Behind-The-Scenes of Box Office Blockbuster “Break of Dawn”

Krystal Films Production, in conjunction with Pexce Films and Element 47 Pictures, recently dropped the behind-the-scenes of its latest box office blockbuster movie featuring Nigerian A-list actors.

Directed by Umanu Elijah, Break of Dawn is set to star Jidekene Achufusi, Kanayo O Kanayo, Stan Nze, Moet Abebe, Mike Ezuruonye, Efe Irele, and more.

Although the film’s release date is yet to be announced, Umanu Elijah promises that it will shatter the expectations of most Nigerians and also break the box office.

Break of Dawn is set to focus on Jade, a girl born into wealth who develops a nasty habit of pretending to be a sex worker to drug and rob her unsuspecting victims.

However, her luck runs out when she encounters a man who desperately needs a lady to use for his ritual.