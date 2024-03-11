Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye Are Having A Blast On Their New YouTube Show

Nigerian actors and film stars Bimbo Ademoye and Kunke Remi have partnered up in what is to be one of the most hilarious and chaotic shows being hosted on YouTube.

‘The Buffet’ is a YouTube show that follows the hosts—Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye—around as they showcase and review movies, series, and skits.

Produced by The African Storytellers, The Buffet provides the audience with unfiltered honesty concerning the entertainment industry.

Who better to deliver such a show than the 2023 AMVCA award winner, Bimbo Ademoye and the 2024 Silverbird Man of the Year award winner, Kunle Remi?

Together, the hosts have the time of their lives reviewing web series, movies and skits while inviting guest hosts to air their opinions.

