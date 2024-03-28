Labour Party Promotes Peter Obi As 2027 Presidential Candidate, Reserves Ticket | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Federal government declares Friday and Monday public holidays

Labour Party promotes Peter Obi as 2027 Presidential candidate, reserves ticket

Tinubu authorised a single-digit tax system

Dangote donates 80,000 bags of rice to Lagos State residents

Group pleads with Tinubu to administer true federalism in Nigeria

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Federal government declares Friday and Monday public holidays

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunde-Ojo, declared that Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1, 2024, will both be considered public holidays to celebrate ‘Good Friday’ and ‘Easter Monday’.

The Minister of Interior beseeched the Christians and Nigerians to emulate the love and sacrifice Jesus Christ had undertaken for the glory of man.

Labour Party promotes Peter Obi as 2027 Presidential candidate, reserves ticket

The opposing political party in the 2023 presidential campaign, the Labour Party (LP), has announced that it would not be backing down or conceding defeat to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and has reserved a 2027 presidential ticket for Peter Obi.

According to the statement made at the Labour Party National Convention in Anambra, the party had reserved the presidential ticket for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and offered Governor Otti of Abia State the opportunity of first refusal.

Tinubu authorised a single-digit tax system

The President of Nigeria has instructed establishing a single-digit tax system with a maximum of nine taxes and nothing more.

This order is expected to take effect after the work of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms is finalised.

According to reports, the number of taxes placed on individuals and businesses is double digits, and the president seeks to reduce the tax burden, hence, the declaration.

Dangote donates 80,000 bags of rice to Lagos State residents

Billionaire and wealthiest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, performed one of the most thoughtful acts in recent times during the inflation as he provided 80,000 bags of Rice to residents in Lagos state.

The palliative program aims to distribute these bags of rice to underprivileged residents to aid in reducing the effects of the rising inflation in the country.

Aliko Dangote Foundation donated 80,000 bags of 10kg of rice as part of its programme’s intention to give out one million 10kg bags of rice.

Group pleads with Tinubu to administer true federalism in Nigeria

The Federalist Movement of Nigeria has pleaded with the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, to remember his promises to the country. They requested that he embrace true federalism to invite unity, stable development and equity in his administration.

In the letter signed by the Group’s president, Adetomiwa Adetilewa, Tinubu was urged to restructure Nigeria along the principles of federalism.

“We understand the challenges facing our great nation and recognise the crucial role that restructuring plays in addressing these challenges. As you may recall, during your campaign and subsequent inauguration, you emphasised the need for Nigeria to embrace true federalism to foster unity, equity, and sustainable development,” the letter reads partly.