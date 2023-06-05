Lagos Govt Tells Iyabo Ojo to Settle N18m Tax Debt Within One Week or Face Jail Time

In a recent turn of events, the Lagos State Government has issued a stern notice to popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, demanding payment of N18,640,092.00 as personal income tax. The sum comprises a tax liability of N7,376,000.00 for the year 2022, along with an outstanding liability of N11,264,092.00 from the 2021 income year.

The government has granted Ojo a seven-day ultimatum to settle the outstanding amount, failing which she will face severe consequences. However, the actress has expressed her dissatisfaction with the process that led to the exorbitant tax figure imposed upon her.

In response to the letter from the Lagos government, Ojo openly criticized the imposition of such exorbitant personal income taxes. Addressing Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu, she questioned the methodology employed to calculate these daily tax demands, which she considers outrageous.

Ojo lamented the fact that she is already burdened with various taxes for her businesses and personal property. Despite fulfilling her existing tax obligations, she finds herself confronted with an additional hefty sum, coupled with a mere seven-day grace period to remit the funds.

Expressing her frustration, she recalled a previous incident where she had been instructed to visit the government office and explain her earnings, an obligation she fulfilled with the assistance of her tax consultant. However, she claims that her efforts went unanswered, suggesting that the government intentionally neglected her correspondence in order to impose an inflated tax burden that she simply cannot afford.

In a strongly worded statement, the actress demanded answers from the Lagos State Government, questioning their rationale for imposing such excessive bills. She emphasized her lack of understanding regarding the government’s perception of her income, insinuating that they have grossly miscalculated her earnings.

In her impassioned plea, Ojo highlighted the absence of government support throughout her career and personal life, emphasizing that she single-handedly raised her children and provided for others without any assistance. She criticized the government’s audacity in expecting to reap over 100% from her hard-earned income.

Despite facing numerous challenges in a country where everything seems to be malfunctioning, Ojo remains resolute in her determination to succeed without reliance on the government’s aid. She voiced her disdain for the arbitrary imposition of exorbitant tax bills, highlighting the glaring disparities and inefficiencies prevalent in the system.

Unfazed by the potential consequences, Ojo boldly stated that she would not comply with the government’s demands and would face arrest if necessary. Undeterred by the uncertainties, she expressed her fearlessness, asserting that death is an inevitable fate for all and she refuses to be intimidated by the government’s actions.

