Lagos Set to Introduce Monthly Rental Policy | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Lagos set to introduce monthly rental policy

Nigerian Customs Service announce a new exchange rate for import duties

NLC gives a solution to stopping its nationwide strike

University of Oxford offers Masters scholarships to Islamic scholars

Obasanjo advises Tinubu to reach out to Zimbabwe for a solution to inflation

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Lagos set to introduce monthly rental policy

The Lagos State Government recently announced its decision to begin implementing a monthly rental policy, which means tenants in Lagos will be expected to pay their house rents to their landlords monthly rather than yearly.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Housing, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, claimed that the monthly rental policy would likely be introduced to Lagos before the year’s end.

“We all see what is being done in other climes; rents are collected monthly. Hence, we are looking and hoping that before the end, or by early next year, we will be able to implement the policy of mental rental. Also, the rental would be charged according to tenants’ earnings.”

Nigerian Customs Service announce a new exchange rate for import duties

The Nigerian Customs Service announced a new exchange rate that now charges N1,544/$ from its N1,630/$ for every import duty.

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has announced a new exchange rate, which will function in clearing goods at the seaport.

The NCS announcement is due to the appreciation of the country’s currency against the US dollar.

NLC gives a solution to stopping its nationwide strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) wrote a public letter to the federal government, disclosing the only way it could desist from its protests.

In its letter, the agency claimed that the Tinubu-led administration had not fulfilled 80% of its promises made in October 2023 with the organised labour.

According to the NLC, the government’s implementation of its agreements before March 13, 2024, with its members, will stop the impending nationwide strike, causing an industrial crisis.

University of Oxford offers Masters scholarships to Islamic scholars

The University of Oxford, UK, has announced that it is offering a fully-funded scholarship to eligible Nigerian Islamic students looking to pursue a masters degree.

The Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies scholarships offer several benefits for the selected students, including monthly stipends, complete tuition waivers and more.

“The Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies has established these scholarships to allow graduates to pursue study of benefit to the Muslim world,” the school said.

Obasanjo advises Tinubu to reach out to Zimbabwe for a solution to inflation

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo shared his opinion on rising inflation in Nigeria. He stated that Nigeria could visit Zimbabwe and understand how to deal with the economic crisis.

Obasanjo stressed on the trip to Zimbabwe, urging President Bola Tinubu to approach the Zimbabwean government for insights as the country had once dealt with the same issues and found a solution.

The rising inflation in Nigeria has led to a high cost of living, leaving poor and underprivileged Nigerians to succumb to illicit acts to survive the country.