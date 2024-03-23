Lagos State Government Announces Traffic Diversion at Ikeja | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NCAA promises Nigerians a significant reduction in airfare prices

Presidency reveals reason behind the naira appreciating against USD

Labour Party and Nigerian Labour Congress go head-to-head over false ownership of LP

Tinubu encourages Nigerians to purchase Nigeria-made products and strengthen the naira

Lagos State Government announces traffic diversion at Ikeja

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Due to the rising inflation in the country, the prices of aeroplane fuel and the economy have led several airlines to increase the prices of tickets for air travel.

However, these prices have become exorbitant for Nigerians interested in taking flights locally or internationally, and most have become disinterested in taking flights for trips as they are no longer affordable than they once were.

In light of this, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has promised to reduce the price of airfares in the days to come.

The Presidency has given the reason behind the recent rise of the naira against the US dollar, claiming that the clampdown on crypto products like Binance boosted the country’s currency in the FX market.

According to the special adviser to the president of media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, placing restrictions on cryptocurrency platforms and firms gave the naira enough strength to rise, closing up to N1,300/$.

“We want every naira and kobo we earn to be more valuable, not just here but when we travel abroad. The president has approved a series of interventions to actualise mass strengthening of the naira against all other global currencies.”

Labour Party and Nigerian Labour Congress go head-to-head over false ownership of LP

The political party, Labour Party (LP), has been at loggerheads with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as the president of NLC laid claims to being the owner of the political party.

“NLC members are not card-carrying members of the Labour Party. Any association cannot own the Labour Party,”

The leadership at the Labour Party have requested that disciplinary measures be taken on the president of NLC, Joe Ajaero and his cohorts due to the vandalism and criminal intrusion in LP’s quarters.

Tinubu encourages Nigerians to purchase Nigeria-made products and strengthen the naira

President Bola Tinubu advised Nigerians to strengthen the nation’s current by purchasing goods made in Nigeria rather than their foreign counterpart.

He claimed that in doing so, the Naira would rise in the foreign exchange market and would, in turn, boost the economy, especially when the new minimum wage is introduced into the constitution.

Lagos State Government announced traffic diversion at Ikeja

The Lagos state government released a statement announcing that due to the ongoing construction of the pedestrian bridge at Ikeja Along, motorists have been advised to take other routes.

The construction includes the movement of heavy and dangerous equipment, which could prove fatal if in contact with a vehicle or vehicles, hence the diversion of cars.

“For the safety of pedestrians on Ikeja Along connecting with the Ikeja Train Station to access the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line, the Lagos State Government will be diverting traffic at PWD inwards “Ile Zik” axis of the Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, tomorrow Saturday 23rd March and Sunday 24th March 2024 between 5 am to 8 am (3 hours) each day,” the statement reads.