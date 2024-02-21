Lagos State is Considering Renovating the Computer Village into a Residential Area | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Fuel scarcity hits Lagos State

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Fuel scarcity hits Lagos State

Amid the inflation in Nigeria and the strike by NARTO, fuel scarcity recently hit Lagos residents, as filling stations were filled with vehicles and people trying to purchase petrol.

A few days ago, NARTO announced that it would embark on strike as it has been earning less since the price of diesel went up, and it was trusted with transporting fuel across the country.

Nigerians have complained about the unbearable cost of living in the country as nothing seems to favour them since President Bola Tinubu came into power.

Customs begin distribution of food items to ease food scarcity

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has opened its coffers and decided to share its seized food items with struggling Nigerians.

“In response to the critical challenges of food security and the soaring costs of essential food items in Nigeria, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, reaffirms his commitment to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda,” the statement reads, announcing that the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, was loyal and sharing the food items according to the mandate of the president.

FG threatens to reopen border for cement importation

The federal government has threatened to open the borders for cement importation if the local manufacturers were unwilling to reduce the cement price in Nigeria.

The FG sympathised with the manufacturers, stating that it understood the inflation in the country and the need to hike the prices so they do not record more losses than gains; however, the prices at which these cement manufacturers have announced are exorbitant and in no way do they favour anyone.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, declared that essential materials required for cement production, such as limestone, clay, silica sand, and gypsum found within our borders, should not be dollar-rated.

Dollar rises to ₦1,900 and Pounds hit ₦2,100 in the foreign exchange market

The naira keeps depreciating against the foreign exchange market, leaving Nigerians in a constant state of despair as they lament to the president.

Several Bureau De Change (BDC) operators were raided and arrested in an attempt by the FG to clamp down on the daily rise of the exchange rate. Unfortunately, this had no effect.

Dollar is sold for ₦1,900 in Abuja and Kano and ₦1,800 in Lagos at the parallel market, whereas it is sold at ₦1,551 at the official market.

While the British Pounds are sold for ₦2,250 in the black market also.

Lagos state is considering renovating the computer village into a residential area

The Lagos State government recently announced its plans to transform the famous tech hub, Computer Village, into a residential area and move the current hub to Katangua in Abule Egba.

The Special advisor to the Governor of Lagos State on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, revealed that the computer village is located in a residential area in Ikeja and the plans to relocate it to Abule Egba.

“Where the Computer Village is located is, was, and will continue by law to be a residential area. Hence, we must follow the law. Katangua is the area designated (for such activity) by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, particularly the Office of Physical Planning.” He said.