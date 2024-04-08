Landmark Beach’s $200 Million Resort on the Verge of Demolition | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

BDC operators request that the CBN reduce the foreign exchange rate

FG announces Tuesday and Wednesday as public holiday for Eid-el-Fitr

Landmark Beach’s $200 million resort on the verge of demolition

NLC raises concerns regarding banks’ recapitalisation

USA reviews duration of work permit applications for Nigerians, others

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

BDC operators request that the CBN reduce the foreign exchange rate

The Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in Nigeria have requested that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intercede again with the foreign exchange market by reducing the FX rate.

The Association of Bureau de Change operators requested that should the apex bank involve itself, it would like the exchange rate to go below the current N1,251/$.

“We discovered a worrisome development where many of our members who paid for dollar allocations at N1,251/$ with a margin of 1.5 per cent are yet to receive their disbursement. This is happening in the face of the prevailing open market rate of N1,235/$, which is lower than the authorised applicable exchange rate by the CBN to the BDCs,” the National President of ABCON, Aminu Gwadabe, said.

FG announces Tuesday and Wednesday as public holiday for Eid-el-Fitr

The federal government, through the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has declared that Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10, will be reserved as public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr.

The minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this statement after congratulating all Muslims for the triumphant completion of their fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

Landmark Beach’s $200 million resort on the verge of demolition

The famous $200 million Landmark Beach resort is on the verge of definition by the Federal Government due to its obstruction of the Lagos-Calabar 700km coastal construction.

Landmark Beach, which hosts over 80 businesses and provides over 4,000 job opportunities, has been given seven days to vacate the premises.

In preparation for the coastal road, the Lagos State government has begun demolishing infrastructures along the way, which it perceives to be an obstruction to the Lagos-Calabar Highway Project.

NLC raises concerns regarding banks’ recapitalisation

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, raised his concerns regarding the recapitalisation of banks and its effects on Nigerian workers whose jobs will be inadvertently caught in the web.

The recapitalisation of banks was a directive issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria to all banks operating in Nigeria, which requires banks to meet a certain status quo set by the CBN within two years.

The NLC president cited the past when the same bank recapitalisations held in 2005 and 2010 contributed to 5,000 and 7,000 job losses, respectively, in the country.

USA reviews duration of work permit applications for Nigerians, others

The United States of America (USA) has examined the duration of the application for a work permit for Nigerians and other foreign settlers, increasing the timeframe from 180 days to 540 days, allowing all affected to apply for a work permit at their leisure.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that the reason for this extension of duration is so there are no disruptions with employment authorisation for foreign residents along with those authorised to work while waiting for the judge’s approval on renewal of work permit.