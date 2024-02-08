Latest Restaurants To Check Out In Lagos State

Whether you are in the mood for a sweet, spicy, cold, or hot meal, these latest restaurants could be what you’ve been missing in Lagos.

With passion and dedication to serving their customers tasty and elegant dishes, these latest restaurants have a certain je ne sais to their names.

Be it the 10/10 ambience, customer service, or attention to detail in how they treat their customers, these restaurants have captured our hearts and melted our souls, so we have listed the latest restaurants to check out in Lagos.

Here are the Latest Restaurants to Check Out in Lagos

Level

The Level restaurant is one of the fanciest places to have your lunch and dinner as you will be served your meal with a breathtaking view of the poolside and enough lighting, brightening the restaurant’s ambience.

The Beach by Gusto

The Beach by Gusto is one of the latest restaurants in Lagos. The restaurant is perfect if you’re in the business of dining in a serene environment. With the beach not so far away, you can hear the ocean’s waves as you enjoy your meal.

Zayda

Warm, artistic, and cosy are the words best used to describe the Zayda restaurant. Located in the heart of Lekki, the restaurant provides its customers with a pleasant dining experience and soothing music from live artists.

Praia

Praia is one of the latest and newly opened restaurants in Lagos. The restaurant is an exquisite spot for family, friends or lovers to hang out who want to dine outdoors. The restaurant also has a lounge and poolside bar to enjoy nature’s atmosphere while you eat and catch up with your companions.

Anchor

Anchor restaurant is one of the restaurants that take your taste buds on a trip around the world with its unique cuisines. The restaurant serves Nigerian, Indian, Chinese and continental cuisines, bringing the world to your plate. The restaurant has received great reviews from food critics and is one of the restaurants to check out in Lagos.

XO Boutique Bakery

Fans of baked goodies will want to visit this restaurant gem as it makes the best-baked meals and smoothies. XO Boutique Bakery serves any meals from pizzas to pastries, anything to match your sweet cravings.

Dulles

Dulles is an upscale restaurant and lounge with a thrilling and dark ambience, preparing you for a calm night as the colourful lights from the bar excite your senses along with the meals. The restaurant opens from 6 p.m. till late on specific days.

Lala’s Bistro

Receiving an award for being one of the best-performing restaurants during Restaurant Week in Lagos is an accomplishment to show off. Lala’s Bistro invites everyone to taste the good life by trying the meals carefully curated to suit your every need.

Rococo

Rococo invites you to an elegant, renaissance-styled fine dining. The restaurant offers elite services like a concierge, a music hall, and a VIP chef. Rococo comes well-recommended for its baroque-themed ambience, which attracts the audience as they experience a foreign culture in Lagos.

788 on the Sea

788 on the Sea plays with shapes and angles. This serene restaurant is the place to be if you want to enjoy your meals on a quiet day as you stare at the waves crashing against the seabed across from you.