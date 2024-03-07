Lawmakers Demand that Tinubu Increase the Minimum Wage to ₦100,000 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG blames Buhari’s eight years of leadership for current inflation

Nigeria Customs Service increases fee as naira crashes again

Anambra workers announce a seven-day strike notice over unauthorised salary deduction

Lawmakers demand that Tinubu increase the minimum wage to ₦100,000

Federal Government threatens DisCos with disbandment after frequent power outages

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG blames Buhari’s eight years of leadership for current inflation

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has faulted the ex-president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which he ran from 2015-2022, as the cause behind the inflation that Nigerians are now facing.

According to the minister, ₦22.7 trillion printed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via Ways and Means transport for the FG from 2015 to 2023 under Buhari’s administration eventually led the nation into its current hyperinflation.

He stated that the consequence of printing trillions of Naira without productivity was high inflation.

Nigeria Customs Service increases fee as naira crashes again

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has yet again increased its rates due to the crash of Naira against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market.

This increase in rates by the NCS comes less than 24 hours after it reduced the rates because the naira had risen against it.

According to the NCS, importers will now be charged ₦1,560/$.

Anambra workers announce a seven-day strike notice over unauthorised salary deduction

Members of NLC and TUC in Anambra State have announced a seven-day ultimatum to the governor of the state, alerting him of their welfare in Anambra State.

According to the workers, the contributory pension is an excuse for a scam as workers have their salaries deducted without counterpart remittance from the government.

In a letter signed by both leaders of the NLC and TUC, it was pointed out that the deducted fees from their salaries were sent to the federal government with no explanation.

Lawmakers demand that Tinubu increase the minimum wage to ₦100,000

Federal lawmakers have aired their opinions regarding the minimum wage increment, which currently stands at ₦33,000 in Nigeria.

The House of Representatives expressed their point by stating that the economy was harsh on everyone with the constantly rising inflation in Nigeria, and with an increase in the minimum wage, Nigerians would likely survive the economy.

“No labourer can live in Nigeria with a wage of less than N100,000.00 per month.”

Federal Government threatens DisCos with disbandment after frequent power outages

The federal government has warned the Electricity Distribution Companies of the possibility of having their licence revoked over their poor power performance.

According to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, tough sanctions will be placed on DisCos if it does not improve and stop its erratic power supply for Nigerians.

“Wilful non-performance will not be tolerated, and severe consequences, including licence revocation, may be imposed,” he said.