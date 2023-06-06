Lewis Hamilton and Shakira Spotted Together Again: A Romance in the Making?

Lewis Hamilton has set social media ablaze with his latest outing, as fresh images emerged of the Formula 1 superstar enjoying a dinner date with none other than Shakira. The British racing sensation was spotted with his arm around the waist of the Colombian singer, sending fans into a frenzy following his podium finish at the Spanish Grand Prix.

In the snapshot, Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, can be seen in the company of Shakira and a group of friends, clearly relishing their time together. Prior to this encounter, Shakira had been captured on video enjoying the thrilling race trackside, where Max Verstappen emerged victorious, clinching his fifth win of the season.

The photo was shared on social media by songwriter Mustafa, who attended the race alongside Hamilton. Earlier, Mustafa had expressed his support for the F1 star on his Instagram story, stating, “Here for Lewis.” Later, he praised Hamilton’s unparalleled talent, remarking on the unique position he holds in the sport and the grace with which he carries himself.

This is not the first time Hamilton and Shakira have been seen together. Just a few weeks ago, the pair was spotted enjoying a boat trip with friends ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, followed by a cozy dinner outing. A video clip captured the joyous moment when the renowned singer approached Hamilton’s table at a popular Florida restaurant, leaving him beaming with delight.

The nature of Hamilton and Shakira’s relationship remains a mystery. Speculation about her romantic life has been rife since her split from Barcelona star Gerard Pique last year. Adding fuel to the rumors, Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has also been linked to the 46-year-old songstress. The duo was spotted hanging out at the Miami Grand Prix, leading insiders to suggest a potential spark between them. A source disclosed to Page Six that Cruise and Shakira have undeniable chemistry, and the actor could be a suitable match for her, offering a soft landing for the singer. Describing Cruise as a good-looking and talented individual, the insider hinted at a possible connection between the two.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, taking to social media to share their speculations and theories about the Hamilton-Shakira connection, with many asserting that they are more than just friends.