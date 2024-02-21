Lilian Afegbai Announces Her First YouTube Series ‘Akanchawa Baddie’

Akanchawa Baddie

Award-winning and dexterous actress Lilian Afegbai announced the release of her upcoming first YouTube series titled “Akanchawa Baddie”.

Lilian Afegbai is one of the most hard-working women in the movie industry; with the Akanchawa Baddie set to be released on February 29, the web series further cements her as one of the visionaries in Nollywood.

Akanchawa Baddie is set to be a hilarious series uploaded on Lilian Afegbai’s YouTube channel.

Akanchawa Baddie will feature several hot shots in the entertainment industry, such as Toke Makinwa, Beverly Osu, Bimbo Ademoye, Korede Ajayi, Lilian Afegbai, Olulade Olaniyi, Caroline Igben and many more.

