Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Brings ‘Her Dark Past’ To Life on March 3rd

Nollywood film stars Daniel Etim-Effiong, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Iremide Adeoye team up to deliver a movie by Multichoice Talent Factory titled “Her Dark Past”.

The film is set to be released on Africa Magic on March 3, 2024. It will focus on Tosin Nwosu, a social media influencer and life coach whose life starts falling apart when her past begins showing up, threatening to destroy everything she has built over the years.

‘Her Dark Past’ is a story by Elvis Damptey and written by Gabriel Odigiri and Victoria Brown Owoseni.

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Iremide Adeoye will also be joined in Her Dark Past with other casts, namely Prince Buchi Unigwe, Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, Ego Ihenacho, and more.

The Multichoice Talent Factory production is set to air on Africa Magic Showcase on March 3rd and Africa Magic Urban on March 10. Here is the trailer.

Tags: , , , , ,

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 24, 2024

Kayode Kasum Teases New Film “Ajosepo”, Coming April 10

From the stables of one of Nollywood’s excellent and award-winning producers and directors, Kayode Kasum comes the new family drama ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 24, 2024

‘GROWN’ SET FOR GLOBAL RELEASE ON AFRICA MAGIC SHOWCASE AND AFRICA MAGIC URBAN

In closing out an impactful twelve-month film training at The Multichoice Talent Factory, the West Africa Cohort  Class of 2023 ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 23, 2024

Weekend Watchlist | These Are The Series and Movies To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 22, 2024

Ten Classical Nollywood Movies to Revisit

We can all agree that the Nollywood movie industry has grown exponentially since it debuted in the 1960s all thanks ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 22, 2024

Inkblot Productions Begins Filming of Two Movies “The Betrayed” and “Muri & Ko”

Inkblot Productions starts the year with a list of movies set to be produced by its newly signed directors, Biodun ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 21, 2024

Lilian Afegbai Announces Her First YouTube Series ‘Akanchawa Baddie’

Award-winning and dexterous actress Lilian Afegbai announced the release of her upcoming first YouTube series titled “Akanchawa Baddie”. Lilian Afegbai ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail