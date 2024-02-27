Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Brings ‘Her Dark Past’ To Life on March 3rd

Nollywood film stars Daniel Etim-Effiong, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Iremide Adeoye team up to deliver a movie by Multichoice Talent Factory titled “Her Dark Past”.

The film is set to be released on Africa Magic on March 3, 2024. It will focus on Tosin Nwosu, a social media influencer and life coach whose life starts falling apart when her past begins showing up, threatening to destroy everything she has built over the years.

‘Her Dark Past’ is a story by Elvis Damptey and written by Gabriel Odigiri and Victoria Brown Owoseni.

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Iremide Adeoye will also be joined in Her Dark Past with other casts, namely Prince Buchi Unigwe, Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, Ego Ihenacho, and more.

The Multichoice Talent Factory production is set to air on Africa Magic Showcase on March 3rd and Africa Magic Urban on March 10. Here is the trailer.