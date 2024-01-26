List of Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

Party

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of events happening in Lagos this weekend

  1. Amapiano: Left & Right

Join the list of party-goers who aren’t afraid to get down on the dancefloor and shake the week’s stress away from their body. With so many Disc Jockeys (DJs) headlining the event, it’s almost certain that you will get your money’s worth at the Amapiano Left & Right event. The event will be held on January 27 at Moist Beach Club, Oniru, Lagos.

  1. Gone With The Wind

Grab your tickets and watch the classic Hollywood movie Gone With The Wind. Fans of classics and literature will find it fascinating to watch the original and first screenplay of the film in technicolour on January 27 at Grey Matter, Akin Ogunlewe Rd, Victoria Island. Entry is free.

  1. Surulere Block Party

You’ve heard of Mainland and Island block parties, and now, the event is being brought to the heart of Lagos State, Surulere. The Surulere Block Party promises a good time as you party and network with new faces from different spheres of Lagos State. The event begins at 6 p.m. on January 27 at Love Garden, Surulere, Lagos. Tickets are sold between 3,000 and 5,000.

  1. Fans Bants

Lovers of football and supporters of the Nigerian Super Eagles team playing valiantly in the 2024 AFCON at Côte d’Ivoire will enjoy this hangout very much as it is tailored for football fans to connect and watch as Nigeria plays against Cameroon on January 27. The event will be held at The Garden, Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi.

  1. Sip and Paint

We all have a creative spark, and the energy drink brand Power Horse has decided to test that theory by hosting a Sip and Paint event on January 28. The event boasts multiple side attractions like karaoke, painting, games, competition, networking, and more. All painters are welcome to take their art home after painting, and the first runner-up at the event gets to win 50,000. Sip and Paint takes place at Prince Adelowo Adedeji, Lekki phase 1.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 25, 2024

Tems Set to Receive the Breakthrough Award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music

Nigerian singer-songwriter Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has been announced as the recipient of the Breakthrough Award at Billboard’s ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 23, 2024

Star-crossed Lovers Toni Tone and Taye Share Their Love Story on First Episode of Only Feelings Are Real

The Founder of Kai Collective, a show that gives insight into the stories surrounding human relationships, finally sat down with ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 22, 2024

Weekend Recap | Kunle Remi, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Ruger, Burna Boy

Kunle Remi’s trending wedding with Boluwatiwi  Nigerian actor and one of the most eligible bachelors in the entertainment industry, Kunle ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 20, 2024

5 Podcasts Of The Week To Keep You Updated 

Art and entertainment can be found imbued in almost anything so long as it is well-presented, like these 5 podcasts ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 19, 2024

Prime Video Halts Funding for Africa and the Middle East to Focus on European Originals

Amazon Prime Video has announced that it would be restructuring its modus operandi considering international business and funding. The streaming ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 17, 2024

Tems and DJ Spinall Set to Perform at the 2024 Coachella

The annual Coachella festival returns in April 2024 in California, and fans are already lining up to purchase tickets and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail