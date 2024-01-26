It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of events happening in Lagos this weekend

Amapiano: Left & Right

Join the list of party-goers who aren’t afraid to get down on the dancefloor and shake the week’s stress away from their body. With so many Disc Jockeys (DJs) headlining the event, it’s almost certain that you will get your money’s worth at the Amapiano Left & Right event. The event will be held on January 27 at Moist Beach Club, Oniru, Lagos.

Gone With The Wind

Grab your tickets and watch the classic Hollywood movie Gone With The Wind. Fans of classics and literature will find it fascinating to watch the original and first screenplay of the film in technicolour on January 27 at Grey Matter, Akin Ogunlewe Rd, Victoria Island. Entry is free.

Surulere Block Party

You’ve heard of Mainland and Island block parties, and now, the event is being brought to the heart of Lagos State, Surulere. The Surulere Block Party promises a good time as you party and network with new faces from different spheres of Lagos State. The event begins at 6 p.m. on January 27 at Love Garden, Surulere, Lagos. Tickets are sold between 3,000 and 5,000.

Fans Bants

Lovers of football and supporters of the Nigerian Super Eagles team playing valiantly in the 2024 AFCON at Côte d’Ivoire will enjoy this hangout very much as it is tailored for football fans to connect and watch as Nigeria plays against Cameroon on January 27. The event will be held at The Garden, Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi.

Sip and Paint

We all have a creative spark, and the energy drink brand Power Horse has decided to test that theory by hosting a Sip and Paint event on January 28. The event boasts multiple side attractions like karaoke, painting, games, competition, networking, and more. All painters are welcome to take their art home after painting, and the first runner-up at the event gets to win 50,000. Sip and Paint takes place at Prince Adelowo Adedeji, Lekki phase 1.