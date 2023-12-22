London Court Writes Off $11 Billion P&ID Suit Against Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Peter Obi shares disappointment on Wike’s demolition of 200 houses for the presidential fleet

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Peter Obi shares disappointment on Wike’s demolition of 200 houses for the presidential fleet

The 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, shared his opinion regarding Nyesom Wike’s plan to demolish 200 houses in the Nuwalege community for a presidential fleet.

Peter Obi stated that he was shocked by the news and viewed it as an inconsiderate project during a time like this when the country was facing such hardship.

“I am shocked by the recent report of the planned demolition of about 200 houses in the Nuwalege community in Abuja to make way for the Presidential Fleet.”

Peter Obi advised the FCT minister to put a hold on such a project and instead be focused on saving up for more people-oriented goals.

Remi Tinubu and DEPOWA disburse ₦950 million in support of military and police veterans

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, in partnership with the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), has disbursed ₦950 million to assist 250 retired police and military veterans in Abuja.

This move is part of her Renewed Hope Initiative. On December 21, she revealed her mission of caring for the elders who served in the military and police forces.

She claimed these 250 vulnerable citizens are over 65 years old and spread across the country.

“The total sum to be disbursed is Nine Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (₦950,000,000) approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative. Each state of the federation will receive the sum of ₦25 million,” she said.

PDP requests that EFCC conduct an investigation over Oshiomhole’s ₦3.2 billion funds spent on vote-buying

Recently, Senator Adams Oshiomole revealed how much was spent securing the 2019 electoral victory for APC.

He claimed that APC had spent ₦800 million to secure the victory in 2019, and this has come to the attention of the Kwara State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who requested that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) look into Senator Adams Oshiomole.

On December 19, at a book launch event of Salihu Lukman, the Senator representing Edo North and former APC national chairman revealed that his party spent about ₦3.2 billion to win the 2019 gubernatorial election in four states.

“We spent N800 in Kwara under ‘O to ge’s to win election in Kwara State. We also spent the same amount in Imo, Ogun, and Taraba. No any other NWC (National Working Committee) had spent as much as we did in any election.”

London Court writes off $11 billion P&ID suit against Nigeria

On December 21, the London Court ruled in favour of Bola Tinubu’s appeal as the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) lost its $11 billion arbitration case against Nigeria.

P&ID was determined to overturn an October judgement by a London High Court, which stopped the enforcement for damages over a failed gas project.

The High Court once ruled that the company had paid bribes to a Nigerian oil ministry official concerning the gas contract signed in 2010.

According to Judge Robin Knowles, the award against Nigeria by the company was obtained through fraudulent transactions.

CBN investigates banks and PoS operators over cash scarcity

The Central Bank of Nigeria has begun investigating the relationship between banks and Point-of-Sale operators over the cash scarcity in the country.

The CBN released a statement cautioning banks and PoS operators over the availability of cash in the country.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to alleged cases of collusion between some Deposit Money Banks and Point-of-Sale operators affecting the availability of cash and disrupting the seamless circulation of the Naira,”