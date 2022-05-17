Marathon sex or rape? The story of the Ibadan students who died from intercourse

The Public Affairs Director of the Polytechnic Ibadan, Soladoye Adewole has confirmed the death of a Higher National Diploma (HND) student of the institution, identified as Oromidayo Daniel who reportedly lost his life after prolonged sexual activity in Ibadan, Oyo.

Adewole confirmed the incident happened off-campus in the Idi-Ito area.

According to multiple reports, the prolonged sexual activity happened at Daniel’s residence, and when friends saw they had stayed too long in, they forced the door open. They went in to see the lifeless body of the deceased, while the lady was unconscious.

The lady, Aramide Adeleke, was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for medical attention.

Some of the students reported that the duo used sex enhancement drugs.

According to a report, Aramide Adeleke was in a coma from a Tramadol overdose during the drug-fueled sex marathon she had with Daniel, a fellow student of the Ibadan Polytechnic. She has now been confirmed dead.

The report raised the topic of the use of sex enhancement drugs, and the use of tramadol in Nigeria. Asides from that, there is a conversation if she gave consent to go 11 rounds with her partner, especially as a report says “she was also reported to have suffered huge vagina tears in her private part.”

What to believe?

From the reports, abridged or not, it is indicated that the duo had used tramadol before they began. So, the conversation will begin with drug abuse, a prevailing issue in many Nigerian cities.

Misuse and dependence on tramadol, especially among the youth, manual workers, market women, commercial vehicle drivers, and students in recent times has become a serious global issue in many countries, especially in Africa, Asia, and Middle East Substance Abuse Treatment, Prevention, and Policy

The painkiller called tramadol may help men with premature ejaculation (PE) “last” longer during vaginal intercourse, according to a study.

PE occurs when men climax before they want to, usually between one and three minutes. It’s thought to have both physical and psychological causes and can be quite frustrating for couples.

Tramadol is usually prescribed for moderate to severe pain. However, researchers have discovered that it may also help men with PE delay ejaculation if taken two to four hours before sex.

Tramadol has not been approved for the treatment of PE, so some doctors prescribe it “off-label” for this purpose.

Daniel may have abused this use – did not consult a doctor. We also do not know if he had PE, especially because those are not conversations friends have normally. What can be said is that the use was not healthy.

The effects of tramadol on women are louder on pregnant women but there are also indications that Aramide may have digested too much of it.

The next question is if tramadol and sex can kill.

Some medical experts say using sex stimulating drugs have both positive and negative implications on human health.

But, a Consultant Gynaecologist, Dr. Ayodele Ademola says sex enhancement drugs could cause cardiovascular diseases such as:

Abnormal heart rhythms, or arrhythmias

Aorta disease and Marfan syndrome

Congenital heart disease

Coronary artery disease (narrowing of the arteries)

Deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism

Heart attack

Heart failure

Heart muscle disease (cardiomyopathy)

According to him, there are many instances where people who used sex enhancement drugs ended up losing their lives. “I have had a situation where two elderly partners who took erectile dysfunction drugs simultaneously had a heart attack and died.

“Also, a young man of about 45 years of age who took an overdose of tramadol with the aim of enhancing his sex performance also died in the course of having sexual intercourse.

“If anyone has potency problem, it is advisable that such person seeks medical attention, rather than using sex enhancement drugs because it has many underlying side effects which may result to eventual loss of life.”

Daniel and Aramide are younger but are reported to have gone too many times.

Attempts to reach the friends of the partners to understand any intention of rape proved abortive, and we may not want to make any comments on that unless it is proven that Aramide was forced to use tramadol.