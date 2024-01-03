Mauritius Invites Nigerians To Apply For 2024 Scholarship | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Atiku’s spokesman clears the air on whether Atiku will campaign for the 2027 elections

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Daniel Bwala, a prominent contributor and ally to ex-vice-president Atiku Abubakar, has answered the questions on everyone’s minds, wondering if Atiku will return to campaign for the 2027 presidential elections.

Bwala revealed in an interview with a media outlet that Atiku Abubakar would still contest for the position in 2027.

“Sure, he would run. He has the capacity, he has the wisdom, he knows, he has the energy and the zest, and he is a president we never had because, to be honest with you, if there is any politician who understands the private sector, it is Atiku Abubakar. And this our economy can only come alive if there is a private sector-led economy.”

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria recently announced that it would be extending its pilgrim’s registration in 2024 till the end of January 2024 due to the low registration records.

The deadline for registration was initially meant to be December 31, 2023; however, it has now been pushed forward by a month.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed his plans to build a medical university before the end of 2024.

The governor promised to build a fully furnished university for medical sciences. His reason for this is that he aims to retain the medical talents in Nigeria rather than having them relocate abroad with their skills.

“This will also stem the trend of medical personnel leaving our country. We are not going to stop at ensuring that we provide the best facilities that will be able to retain our best talents here.”

Funke Akindele’s latest film production, A Tribe Called Judah, has made yet another record in Nigerian entertainment history by becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood film ever.

In just a few weeks after its release, on December 16, the film grossed over ₦854 million in cinemas.

By the end of December 2023, the film had grossed over ₦613 million in cinemas.

The Mauritius Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology announced scholarships for Nigerian and international undergraduate and graduate students.

The island’s scholarship is open for undergraduate students who are not 26 years old, and its postgraduate students are expected not to have clocked 40 years old to be considered for the scholarships.

Tolu Ogulesi, an aide to the ex-president Buhari, spread this information on social media platform X.