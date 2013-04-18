Meet Jesus Holiness, Saint MiyeriJesu, the Demon Destroyer, World Leader & Bishop of the Whole World (LOOK)

by Akan Ido

The religiousity in Africa, and Nigeria in particular is legendary. Many religious leaders have come and gone, with several others sprouting up around us everyday. One of them is a church founder based in Warri, Delta state, Jesus Holiness, Saint Daniel Dikeji MiyeriJesu, the Demon Destroyer, also known as Osuakpeje (World Leader) and Bishop of the Whole World.

Saint Dikeji as he is popularly called, claims to be called and ordained by Jesus Christ himself in a religious encounter that sounded very much like the Samuel encounter in the Old Testament Bible.

While describing the surreal experience of his first encounter with God, Saint Dikeji reportedly heard, “Heard a loud voice, saying ‘Dikeji’ (his native name), he turned around to see who was calling, but couldn’t find anybody. He took a few steps further and heard the voice the second time ‘Dikeji’. He turned back again, and couldn’t find anyone, so he decided to continue on his movement towards the Crusade arena.

As He moved further, he heard the voice the third time calling more loudly the same name ‘Dikeji’. At this point he stood, turned back and suddenly, the Lord began to speak to him, saying “I am sending you as a distributor.”

A distributor?

Saint Dikeji continued narrating god’s charge to him saying he asked the voice a naive question on what exactly he is supposed to distribute.

“A distributor of what? Is it of beer?” he asked.

The voice replied, “I am making you a distributor of my word… I will give you power to represent me on earth.”

Sources who claim to know the pastor’s roots say he was once a member of the Warri Anglican Diocese until he decided to stand alone just like a lot of clergy men do.

Reports explain the pastor’s title transformation from simply Miyeriaye to the Bishop opf the world saying: “The name, ‘Miyeriaye’ means ‘I praise them.’ But that was in the past. As soon as he broke lose from the Anglican fold, this chap promptly changed his name to ‘MiyeriJesu’ (I praise Jesus). His followers then began to affectionately call him DKJ. Soon, he added ‘Osu’ to his name. Osu means leader. Then he added ‘Demon Destroyer’ (Double D).

“Then came ‘Jesus Holiness.’ Not quite content, he added ‘Saint’ in front of his names and titles. His followers and the media now refers to him as Saint DKJ. Still not quite happy, he has recently added ‘Bishop of the Whole World’ to his ever growing names and titles. You would hate to see his business card.”

Others who have experienced the pastors elaborate religious propaganda say his billboards compete favourably in number with that of the state governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Reports say there is a giant billboard of him at a very busy junction in Warri where he announced his ordination as bishop of the whole world.

Billboards with a picture showing him in a kneeling position before a Caucasian Jesus is one of the more prominent ones.

Saint Dikeji bases his preaching on his fight against idol worshipping and it is not unusual to see his convoy of exotic cars with blaring sirens moving around Warri town from one location to another.

The clergyman has a large following in Delta with many of his ardent followers vowing that he his truly called by God and he is here to stay. Whether the Saint Dikeji, the Bishop of the whole world is here to stay is not for us to determine, only time will tell.

While we all wait for time to prove all men true, we watch and keep our fingers crossed.

Watch Saint Dikeji’s sermon below: