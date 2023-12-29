Michael Ike, Emeka Ike’s son, shares his side of the story on #WithChude.

Emeka Ike’s son, Michael Ike, has shared his side of the story. The internet has been abuzz with the narratives from Emeka Ike and his ex-wife, and now their son, Michael Ike, has added his perspective, stating that he only spoke out to support his abused mother.

In Michael’s defense, he revealed that the same experiences his mother endured with their father also affected them when they lived with him in Abuja. To substantiate his claims, Michael shared a shocking voicenote that left the public in disbelief. Is this the real Emeka Ike, who has been boasting on the internet about his ex-wife absconding with his property?

These are grave allegations, and it is crucial for the family to resolve the matter amicably, especially considering the involvement of their grown children.

