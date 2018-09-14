Minister Rotimi Amaechi, we are done with your empty promises

If you spend so much energy blowing a trumpet on your progressive and transparent values, you better not be dismissive and hostile when people demand explanations regarding the choices you make.

As we approach the 70th day since the publication of a story outing Kemi Adeosun for an alleged fraudulent NYSC certificate, one of the highlight reactions so far is the reckless cover-up attempt by Prof Itse Sagay. But with his comments on the recent backyard award of CCECC scholarships to the wards of government officials, the Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi appears to be eager to take Mr Sagay’s crown of shame.

READ MORE: Seun Onigbinde took on Nigeria’s Legislature and brought them to book, and now he’s taking on New York

When asked by journalists to clarify the process used to select the 42 candidates for the scholarship, Mr Amaechi’s response was scornful: “the answer to this thing is simple, CCECC has granted us scholarship, how they got their candidates, ask them. I’ve seen the first batch in China. Instead of asking how we chose the candidates, they should ask us about the policy”.

That is astoundingly shocking. Is that the appropriate, never mind empathetic, response to scores of young Nigerians who spent an awful lot (in money and safety) travelling from different parts of the country to Abuja only to be shut out for not having Ministerial connections?

Amaechi’s policy talk is that the candidates, who are to be trained as railway engineers in China, will come back to Nigeria and replace the foreign contractors handling projects around the country, many of whom do not show up to work when they are not paid. Apparently, the Transport Minister will have us believe that the 42 trainees are bursting with indefatigable patriotism that they will apply everything they learn in China when they return with or without pay.

Of course that is nonsense and to even think that could sell as an explanation to Nigerians is a remarkable measure of the esteem which some public officials have for Nigerians. Mr Amaechi has a reputation for being rough-edged in his statements; it served him and the APC well in the election of Buhari while fighting the governing PDP before the 2015 polls. Huge anticipation accompanies his confirmation hearing as Minister due to his reputation for springing the unconventional and unexpected especially in the face of the frictions that had developed within the APC with Bukola Saraki’s election as Senate President.

Maybe that was fun to watch because the viewer understood that was politics and to see grown men picking at their egos could not hurt. But to off-handedly dismiss the agony of many parents and industrious young people, many of whom were arguably qualified for these CCECC scholarships, just because we should be thankful that we will have engineers is a disgrace. Not only should the Minister withdraw those comments and apologize, he should in fact explain how exactly the candidates were chosen.

Unless, as already reported, it is indeed true that the candidates were to be sourced from a pool of only persons recommended by Ministers. That is not the most terrible criteria; if that was what CCECC wanted, nobody will burn the roof for not making the cut. But we will then be (more) aware that the government has interests in operations of the Chinese firm in Nigeria, making every piece of paper bearing the company’s name of national interest. Nigerians will be aggressive in scrutinizing how the company is awarded even a contract of toilet paper supply searching specifically for the government Ministers who may have played roles.

READ MORE: Is the Trader Moni scheme a boon for Nigeria’s poor or a bad gamble for the 2019 elections

Mr Amaechi’s embarrassing response on this issue gives a window into understanding MTN’s trail of misdemeanors. When the telecom company’s 2015 fine of N780 billion was cut to N330 billion after two deadlines expired, a presidency official was accused for facilitating the reduction. The backstory is that MTN was given a freehand because it was expected to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, bait the presidency fell for without proof that it will happen. Whether it is MTN or CCECC, government officials end their regulatory duties when their interests align with that of the company. Amaechi’s comfort that his and his colleagues’ beneficiaries will become Nigeria’s new generation of railway engineers is enough to not care about what other people feel. You’re lucky our children will be your engineers.

So say the “progressives” who are “fighting corruption”.