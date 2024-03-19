Mo Abudu Enlists Idris Elba’s Directional Skills For Her New Short Film, “Dust to Dreams”

A joint production between Mo Abudu and Idris Elba was the partnership we did not know we needed as media mogul Mo Abudu just announced that a short film titled “Dust to Dreams” directed by Idris Elba, one of Hollywood’s greatest actors would be coming soon.

Dust to Dreams will be produced between EbonyLife Group and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) via its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex).

Created by Mo Abudu and written by the exceptional English actor Idris Elba, “Dust to Dreams” will focus on the lives of a mother and her teenage daughter who gets introduced to her father for the first time.

The emotional rollercoaster carefully crafted and played out in this short film will put almost anyone to tears as it will be delivered by an incredible team cast, namely Nse Ikpe-Etim, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Constance Olatunde, Seal, and Eku Edewor.

Although Mo Abudu is the executive producer and producer, Heidi Uys is the supervising producer, while Idris Elba directs the short film.

In 2023, Idris Elba and Mo Abudu, the CEO of EbonyLife Group, announced they intended to tell African stories and expand the culture through their partnership.