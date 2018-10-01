Moments from the the 2018 Lights Camera Africa!!! in pictures

The eighth edition of Lights Camera Africa!!! Film Festival themed ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ was held between September 28 and September 28 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

It was hosted by Lala Akindoju and featured 19 films.

The festival, a customary showcase of exciting films, visual arts and music from the continent and abroad did not end without dishing out the usual aesthetics.

Most of the films picked on important issues, ranging from sexual abuse against men and women, hustling in Nigeria, feminism, outdated African beliefs and so on.

See photos from the festival below:

Day 1

Day 2 — 

Day 3 —

Tags: ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 1, 2018

Oby Ezekwesili for President?

There are indications that former Education Minister and Co-convener of the Bring Back our Girls (BBOG) Movement, Obiageli Ezekwesili will ...

Rebecca Enobong October 1, 2018

#NigeriaAt58: Can our country succeed in the face of informality and unsustainable development

Yesterday, we were at Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV to discuss livelihood challenges facing the urban poor ...

Chikwe Iheakweazu October 1, 2018

A home coming: My visit to Liberia’s new National Public Health Institute

In May 2015, a few months after my experience as part of the Ebola outbreak response team in Liberia, I ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 1, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Olamide declares support for Ambode, Serena Williams goes topless in breast cancer awareness video | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 1, 2018

The Big 5: I forgive Ambode but his allegations are shameless and untrue – Sanwo-Olu; Rivers APC primary produces 2 governorship candidates | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a governorship aspirant for the primaries of the All ...

Chude Jideonwo October 1, 2018

Chude Jideonwo: Buhari doesn’t deserve a second term, but Nigeria is still on course

“Nigeria is ON COURSE? Chude?! Are you and I not in this same country?” “I know. It’s almost a sacrilegious ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail