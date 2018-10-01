Moments from the the 2018 Lights Camera Africa!!! in pictures

The eighth edition of Lights Camera Africa!!! Film Festival themed ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ was held between September 28 and September 28 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

It was hosted by Lala Akindoju and featured 19 films.

The festival, a customary showcase of exciting films, visual arts and music from the continent and abroad did not end without dishing out the usual aesthetics.

Most of the films picked on important issues, ranging from sexual abuse against men and women, hustling in Nigeria, feminism, outdated African beliefs and so on.

See photos from the festival below:

Day 1 —

Toni Kan

(The convener of Lights Camera Africa!!! Ugoma Adegoke)

(Lala Akindoju and the producer of the film "Kasala" Ema Edioso in a question and answer session)

(Cast and crew of the film 'Kasala' on the first day of Lights Camera Africa!!!)

Day 2 —



(Cast and crew of 'Granma')

(Producer of Town Crier, Somto Ajuluchukwu)

(Producer of Town Crier, Somto Ajuluchukwu)

(One of the actors in the film, Granma, Nubi)

(Lala Akindoju and one of the crew members of 'The Lost Cafe' in a question and answer session)

(Cast and crew of 'The Delivery Boy' at 2018 Lights Camera Africa!!!)

Day 3 —

