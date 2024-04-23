Article

Movie in the Park Collaborates with Yhemo Lee for the All Black Edition

Movie in the Park

Movie in the Park Experience Returns for another edition on Saturday, 4th of May, 2023 at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For the first time this year, the MIP Experience returns for the All Black Edition with actor and entertainer, Yhemo Lee, following the historic 10th edition with record-breaking actress Funke Akindele.

Movie in the Park

Attendees can expect everything they love about MIP – an exciting movie, an energetic afterparty with celebrity DJs, a cash prize to the best dressed, networking opportunities, freebies from sponsors and of course so much to eat and drink. This edition’s headliner, Yhemo Lee, expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to catch up with fans as we all sit down to watch a movie under the stars.” He added, “Anyone and everyone can come to MIP. So bring your friends, parents, girlfriend, boyfriends, even side chicks. Let’s have a good time!”

Movie in the Park

“We are more than happy to do this edition with Yhemo Lee. He brings a new face and adds something extra to the already exciting MIP atmosphere, and we can’t wait for attendees to experience it”, Bello Bisola, one of the MIP team members said. “Yhemo Lee has a great community behind him, this collaboration allows us expand our demographic reach as it exposes us to a new audience”, Ihechi Opara, the curator added.

Movie in the Park

This All Black Edition is powered by Bangbet and set to hold on May 4th at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, VI. Some of the sponsors include Pepsi, MTN, Munch IT, Palmpay, Oraimo, Trophy, Trace, Haix Media, TVC Communications, Brila FM, HotFM, Clout Africa, Twenties Tribe, Zikoko and Ynaija.

