The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies you need to see this weekend.

Dune 2

One of the most anticipated movies in 2024, Dune returns with Paul Atreides, uniting with Chani and the Fremen as he plots revenge against those who caused the downfall of his family.

Code 8 Part II

This sci-fi film depicts a world where only the 4% have supernatural abilities. In Code 8, a man protects a teenager with unique power from a corrupt police officer.

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Sceptre

This dark horror fantasy series on Netflix Prime tells the tale of three main characters: a queen, a resurrected man, and a ruthless chief. Aníkúlápó shows the deadly battle between the supernatural and the mortal beings.

The Jungle Bunch 2

A ferocious beaver commits a heinous crime against the jungle by covering it with an unknown pink substance which explodes when it comes in contact with water. The fear of the incoming rainy season forces all the animals to search for a cure.

One Too Many

A woman goes against the justice system as her son is wrongfully convicted of murder. She fights the injustice and corrupt system, trying to prove her son’s innocence.

Through My Window 3: Looking At You

Destined to be together and kept apart by their families, Ares and Raquel find it challenging to let each go. They devise a plan to reunite their families, but can they succeed?

The Marsh King’s Daughter

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned in this film. After hearing the news of her father’s prison break, a woman is forced to relive her traumatic childhood experiences as she sets out to find her father and end the living nightmare herself.

This is Me…Now

Jennifer Lopez stars in her biopic detailing her scandalous love affairs, her personal growth in the entertainment industry and her music.

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey

This documentary focuses on the life of Nigerian superstar NBA player Giannis Antetokoumpo, from his humble background in Greece to being one of the best basketballers in the world.

Gran Turismo

Based on a true-life story, Gran Turismo depicts the life of a passionate teenager who chases his dreams in the racetracks as a pro racer.