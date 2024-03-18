Multiple Award-Winning Academic, Aminat Ige-Ariyibi PhD, Money Management Expert, MeimunaAbdikheyr (Kenya) and other International Industry Leaders to speak at the 8th Edition of the DareTo Inspire Mentoring Session | March 23rd, 2024

Dare to Inspire (DTI), an initiative set up to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim)

women and youth across the globe, presents her 8th Annual Mentoring Session scheduled to take place via online Webinar on March 23rd, 2024. This year’s session like the previous editions will provide platform to discuss contemporary topics affecting the population at large. The attendees of this virtual event will have the opportunity to observe, interact and learn from outstanding women leaders and role models. The theme for this 8th edition is “LIFE CHOICES AMIDST INSTABILITY”.



This year’s event will feature talented women leaders and international professionals such as

Aminat Ige-Ariyibi, Award Winning Academic and Socialprenuer, Sherifah Yunus Olokodana, Culinary Artist and Founder of Sherry’s Mama’s Delight (SMD). Meimuna Abdikheyr, Public Finance and Money Management Expert, (Kenya) and Sherifat Olaogun, Coach, Public Speaker and Author,

Gift to Business (Canada).



The convener of the event Bunmi Ghiazat Adebimpe, a professional coach, holistic counselling therapist and visual creative, while speaking at the announcement on Tuesday, said “Praise and adoration to Almighty Allah for making it possible for us to witness another Edition of the DTI Mentoring Session. Since we commenced the inaugural edition in 2017, we are excited to be witnessing the 8th edition of this gathering, targeted at young (muslim) women and youth around the world and as usual, it promises to be thought-provoking and inspirational. Our amazing speakers will be sharing important messages that will help us to understand how to embrace this critical reality of instability that has become our new normal. The key decisions we make in this phase of life would definitely have a bigger impact on our overall fulfilling existence, whether it is taking calculated risks or making life-time choices that supports us to remain adaptable in the face of constant changes and uncertainties. I highly encourage our women and teeming youth to register for this free event”.



The annual mentoring session creates opportunity for young women, youth, professionals, and entrepreneurs to be guided and inspired with the knowledge and life experiences of our seasoned leaders. The theme for last year’s edition was “Sustainable Roadmap to Achieving Financial Resilience” and it had in attendance experienced women leaders such as Toyin Kekere-Ekun, Chief Executive Officer, Lotus Financial Services, Wura Abiola PhD, Managing Director, Management Transformation Ltd (MT), Jennifer Ogunyemi Founder, Sisters in Business, UK, and Bimpe Afolabi, Partner, Internal Audit, Governance and Risk Compliance, KPMG.



This year’s event has been scheduled as follows:



Date: Saturday, 23rd of March 2024

Time: 12 Noon Prompt

Venue: ZOOM Webinar

Admission is FREE! To attend, log on to www.daretoinspire.com.ng to register for the event.

For further enquiries, please send an email to [email protected]

The event is in partnership with Superheads International Limited, Laroche Foundation, VPcube

Studios, The Accubin, Impreme Studios, Fesoda Integrated Services, The MPower Circle, Mustaeina

TV, Bedouin, Four23 Photography, Rubbin Minds, The Umm Fariha Network, Waqhill Associates,

HalTV, KYBevents, DeenTalks Nigeria, Hadiya Home&Lifestyle and ARABEL Exclusive Islamic

Materials Ltd.

Official media partner include YNaija



The official hashtag for the 8th edition is #DTI8.0



About DARETOINSPIRE®

DARETOINSPIRE® (DTI), is a not-for-profit initiative that aims to empower, enlighten and elevate

young (Muslim) women and youth across the globe. DTI’s key mission is to invest and influence

their positivity towards life, improve their self-confidence and strengthen their self-worth which

ultimately helps to engender growth, create equal opportunities and enhance global economic

development.



The annual DTI Mentoring Session brings together successful business leaders, leading industry

experts and women role models to inspire and share their experiences, success stories and to

discuss other contemporary topics affecting today’s young women and youth globally.