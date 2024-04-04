Must Watch: Nollywood Movies Released This Year So Far

This year, Nollywood has released several movies that have left the world with so many emotions, all of which are positive and filled with praise.

With only four months into 2024, the film industry has proven that these filmmakers continuously push themselves to improve their creativity with each production released into the media for public consumption.

This week, we recommend Nollywood films released in 2024 that will leave you shell-shocked and in awe of the Nollywood film industry.

Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story

Afamefuna takes a notable dive into the world of the Igbo culture. It tells of the Igbo apprenticeship system and how successful men pass down their knowledge to the apprentices, circulating the source of wealth within themselves, their culture and community.

Japa!

Japa! sees a man prepared to leave Nigeria for a brighter future but gets stopped along the way, facing trials and tribulations at the hands of his alleged village people who do not want him to leave Nigeria.

Insecure

A devoted wife helping her husband build a thriving art gallery until cracks appear in their seemingly perfect marriage when a captivating woman enters their lives. As the woman deals with betrayal and heartbreak, she is forced to confront her insecurities and delve into a journey for Justice.

Beast of Two Worlds

A desperate monarch was exiled due to his wife’s inability to produce a son, an heir to the throne. He then takes a wife from another world, and the drama ensues.

Anikulapo: Rise of the Sceptre

The legendary Kunle Afolayan teased a BTS image of this four-part series in 2023, and though it will be released on the global streaming platform Netflix, much detail about the TV series is yet to be known. It features comedian Layi Wasabi, Gabriel Afolayan, Sola Sobowale, Kunle Remi and many more.

Meeting Funmi’s Parents

Meeting Funmi’s Parents focuses on Funmi, who travels to Nigeria with her fiance to visit her family. Her parents immediately reject their love, whereas her ex is hell-bent on getting her back despite her love for her American man.

Casa de Novia

The film centres around a journalist forced to change houses to secure her job better. She finds a home that fits her standards too much and does not think twice before taking the home.