Naira Depreciates to ₦1,620/$ at the Black Market | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Naira depreciates to ₦1,620/$ at the black market

The Nigerian currency has perplexed most Nigerians as the naira fluctuates against the US dollar in the black (parallel) market.

Currently, the naira has been recorded to trade at ₦1,620/$ in the black market as Bureau De Change operators revealed that the buying price for the dollar was ₦1,600; hence, the selling price was ₦1,620.

However, at the official rate, the naira is weighed against the US dollar at ₦1,627/$.

FG inaugurates ‘Oronsaye Report’ implementation committee

Upon Tinubu’s announcement on commencing the ‘Oronsaye Report’, which involves the merging of government agencies to support effective functioning, the federal government has inaugurated the ‘Oronsaye Report’ implementation committee.

The Oronsaye Report recommendation is an 800-page report that states that 263 government agencies be merged, scrapped and reduced to 161 agencies.

CBN partners with blockchain firm to strengthen e-Naira

Shortly after the unexpected exit of crypto trading platform Binance from Nigeria due to the clampdown on crypto products, the Central Bank of Nigeria collaborated with a Web3 firm to improve the e-Naira.

The CBN signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gluwa, a blockchain technology-based firm, to strengthen the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

According to Gluwa, its aim is “to onboard millions of Nigerians and help them build secure, on-chain credit reputations as a valuable new mechanism to drive CBDC adoption”.

Anthony Joshua makes Nigeria proud by knocking out Francis Ngannou

Professional two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua won against his Cameroonian opponent Francis Ngannou in the 10-round heavyweight battle.

Anthony employed his right-left hook on Ngannou, making him stumble, and without enough time to recover, the British-Nigerian heavyweight champion followed it with a combo of his right hand.

Francis Ngannou was no match for Anthony Joshua, who was unconscious by the second round in the boxing ring.

Northwest Chapter of NLC requests the minimum wage be fixed at ₦485,000

The Northwest Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has announced its desired figure for consideration in implementing a new minimum wage.

According to the workers from the Northwestern zone, the new minimum wage should be capped at ₦485,000.

This leaves room for conflict as different states and geopolitical zones in Nigeria have each suggested that the government increase the minimum wage to a fee that best suits their need rather than coming together and agreeing upon a single amount.