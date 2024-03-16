Nancy Isime and Olumide Oworu Race To Save Their Daughter’s Life in ‘Saving Onome,’ Coming To Cinemas April 2024

Inkblot Productions is gunning for the throne of being one of the most active film production companies in 2024, as the entertainment firm is taking no breaks this year with tons of movies all lined up to be released in 2024.

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, the director of the Netflix series ‘Shanty Town,’ the film is set for release in April 2024 after the success of Japa! Inkblot has announced the coming of Saving Onome, an emotional drama that will tear at the seam of one’s heart.

Saving Onome features Nancy Isime, Olumide Oworu, Nasboi, Nosa Rex, Mary Lazarus, Femi Jacobs, and more. The film focuses on a family saddened by a sick child who is hospitalised. Unlike Japa! Saving Onome will be released in cinemas in April 2024.

Here is the trailer of Inkblot’s ‘Saving Onome’.

