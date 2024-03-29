NCC Extends The NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline By A Week | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

National grid collapses, causing nationwide blackout

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

National grid collapses, causing nationwide blackout

There was a nationwide blackout on Thursday, March 28, due to the collapse of the national grid.

According to the Abuja Electric Distribution Company, the national grid collapsed around 4:28 pm, causing a blanket darkness across the nation.

The AEDC assured Nigerians that they would be doing everything in their power to fix it in their statement released on social media.

CBN increases the minimum capital base of banks to ₦500 billion

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged the minimum capital base of Nigerian commercial banks with international credentials to ₦500 billion.

The apex bank published a directive signed by the Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Haruna Mufasa, stating that all commercial, non-interest merchants and promoters of such banks are expected to meet the latest requirements between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2026, a total of 24 months.

According to CBN, the new capital for commercial banks with national authorisation is ₦200 billion; however, regional authorisation now requires ₦500 billion.

The minimum capital base for merchant banks is ₦50 billion, and non-interest banks with national and regional authorisations are ₦20 billion and ₦10 billion each.

NCC extends the NIN-SIM linkage deadline by a week

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that in favour of Nigerians who have been unable to link their NIN to their SIM cards, it will be extending the deadline by a week.

The federal government has since declared that SIM cards not linked to their NIN (National Identification Number) would be disconnected. To avoid such a situation, Nigerians were urged to link the two together.

However, not all citizens have been able to complete the linkage. There have been three phases of the disconnection; the FG announced the first phase in February 2024, the second phase is to begin on March 29, and the third phase has been extended to April 15, 2024.

Governor of Kaduna State gifts scholarship to kidnapped Kuriga students and ₦10 million to deceased teacher’s family

The Governor of Kaduna State has been vocal since the capture of the 137 students in Kaduna state and has worked harder along with the military to rescue the hostages.

Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna State, announced that he would be gifting scholarships to the kidnapped students in Kuriga as he upheld the need for quality education and promised that the scary incident should not be the reason why they quit their education.

He also pledged to strengthen the security of the community as well as offer ₦10 million to the family of Mallam Abubakar, the deceased teacher who died at the hands of the kidnappers.

Guinness extends the date it plans to cease the distribution of alcoholic drinks like Baileys

Nigerian brewery company Guinness has revealed that it has changed its plans regarding its decision to cease the distribution of Diageo International Premium Spirit brands, which include Baileys, Johnny Walker and more.



According to the statement released by the company, it has extended the date on which it initially planned to quit the importation of some of its spirit brands from 2024 to 2025.