NCC Instructs MTN, Airtel, and Others to Block Numbers Without NIN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NCC instructs MTN, Airtel, and others to block numbers without NIN

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed all Nigerian telecommunications providers to stop all SIM cards from operating without linking their National Identification Numbers (NIN) to them starting February 28, 2024.

Dr Aminu Maida, represented by Reuben Mouka, the Director of Public Affairs at the NCC, confirmed this news at the 45th Kaduna International Trade Fair. Mouka emphasised how linking phone numbers to one’s NIN was a vital method of promoting national security.

Naira appreciates against the US dollar in the official market

The Nigerian currency has begun seeing some light as it has gradually started rising against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market.

The naira has risen to ₦1,609/$ from its previous record rate, which was ₦1,615. The minimal change appeared on the forex data after the Central Bank of Nigeria authorised new guidelines for BDCs to operate when trading the US dollar for naira.

However, there is no current standard price for the dollar on the black market because the price could change several times within a day.

Nigeria arrests two Binance officials amid accusations of tampering with naira

The Nigerian government has allegedly captured two Binance executives accused of manipulating the naira.

Binance, a cryptocurrency trading platform, was recently banned by the Nigerian government in its bid to cut down on any possible outlet that could manipulate the foreign exchange market.

According to the Financial Times, two Binance executives flew to Nigeria but had their passports seized by an Office of the National Security Adviser.

MTN gives reason for network outage

One of Nigeria’s largest and most subscribed network providers, MTN, had a network outage on February 28, leaving most subscribers locked out of the internet and unable to perform any activity with their gadgets.

According to MTN Nigeria, the network outage on February 28 was due to several fibre cuts affecting data and voice services. The telecommunications provider took to social media to apologise for the network outage.

Tinubu pleads with Nigerians, holds self accountable for hardship

The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took responsibility for the hardship which Nigerians are currently facing as he promised that there will be light at the end of the tunnel when he is done with the reformation of the country.

The President took a day’s trip to Ondo State, where he addressed the Afenifere leaders. There, he shared his vision with the leaders, revealing that he was working towards leading Nigeria into great economic prosperity.

“Nigeria will survive the current economic challenges. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I requested the job, and I am not complaining about it. I take full responsibility,” Tinubu said.