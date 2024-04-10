NCDC Confirms Outbreak of Unknown Disease in Sokoto | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Atiku demands that Tinubu answers questions regarding the Lagos-Calabar highway project

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Atiku demands that Tinubu answers questions regarding the Lagos-Calabar highway project

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku, raised several questions about the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, concerning the intended Lagos-Calabar Highway Project.

Atiku, through his media adviser Paul Ibe, has demanded that Tinubu reveal the expenses involved in constructing this project, as the government cannot be silent on how public funds are managed.

Katsina State Government adds Friday as Eid-el-Fitr public holiday

Although the federal government has announced Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as Eid-el-Fitr public holidays, the Katsina state government has announced that Friday, April 12, will also be considered a public holiday.

The state governor, Dikko Radda, shared this with journalists as he claimed that his reason for making April 12 a public holiday was so that workers could celebrate the end of Ramadan with their families.

Nigerians lament over surging price of cooking gas

Nigerians have complained about the increased price of cooking gas, making it harder for most people to continue their lifestyle as they have to resort to other means of cooking.

The price of cooking gas shot up from N10,323/12kg to N14,150/12kg within a year. Marketers have blamed the cause of the increase on the instability of foreign exchange rates, while the federal government ascertained that the prices will soon crash.

Oil marketers demand an N850/litre reduction in diesel prices

Nigerian oil marketers have clamoured for a decrease in the pump price sales of diesel produced by Dangote Refinery, asking that it be brought down to N700 or 850/litre.

According to the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN), diesel is currently capped at N1,225/litre without being imported, which is expensive.

The group urged the federal government to intercede in the matter, asking for a decrease in the sale of diesel.

NCDC confirms outbreak of unknown disease in Sokoto

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that it had discovered an unknown disease spreading in Sokoto state with 164 suspected cases and a casualty of 4 deaths.

The disease is said to have originated in Isa Local Government Area, Sokoto and has been identified in children ranging from ages 4 to 13, with some adults also contaminated.