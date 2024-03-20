New Prices on Airfares Leave Passengers Disinterested in Taking Air Trips | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

UK company predicts Naira’s FX fate against the US Dollar, hints at increment of taxes

BUA Cement reveals decline in profits due to foreign exchange, announces new price list

The naira appreciates against all foreign currencies, nearing ₦1,500/$ in official and black markets

University of Ibadan emerges as number 1 in EduRank’s top 10 list of Universities in Nigeria

New prices on airfares leave passengers disinterested in taking air trips

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

UK company predicts Naira’s FX fate against the US Dollar, hints at increment of taxes

A business research company called the “Economist Intelligence Unit” (EIU) has foreseen the foreign exchange rate of the Nigerian currency against the US Dollar in 2024.

According to the research firm, they expect the naira to fall as low as ₦2,000/$ this year before it begins to stabilise itself in the foreign exchange market.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) revealed that the Nigerian government will seek routes that will help keep the country afloat by increasing the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 15%. This increment in VAT will aid the federal government in maintaining the country’s infrastructure.

BUA Cement reveals decline in profits due to foreign exchange, announces new price list

Nearly every company in Nigeria has felt the weight of the continuous decline of the naira against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market. The latest company to lament about its huge loss is BUA Cement.

A few weeks after deciding on a price slash based on the government’s intervention in reducing cement prices, BUA Cement declared that it had recorded a 44% decline in profit compared to its $120.15 billion in 2022 to its $69.9 billion report in 2023.

However, to cushion the need of people purchasing BUA Cement, the company has initially reduced the price of its cement to ₦3,500 per bag from its earlier ₦8,000 and ₦7,000 price slash decided among the FG and other Cement companies.

The naira appreciates against all foreign currencies, nearing ₦1,500/$ in official and black markets

The Nigerian currency rose against all major foreign currencies, including the US dollar, as it now trades at ₦1,572/$ according to the data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, leaving its previous ₦1,600 threshold.

Certain reports reveal that the naira had an intra-day high and low in the FX market as it rose as high as ₦1,640 and as low as ₦1,400 against the US dollar on March 18, 2024.

However, in the black market, the naira traded at ₦1,614/$, witnessing a 0.78% increase from its previous trading rate.

University of Ibadan emerges as number 1 in EduRank’s top 10 list of Universities in Nigeria

EduRank, an independent metric-oriented ranking of universities in the world, recently released its list of the top 10 best universities in Nigeria, showing how the universities in the country have fared in performing their tasks and retaining their prestige.

According to EduRank, the University of Ibadan was ranked number 1 in Nigeria, while the University of Lagos (Unilag) came in second.

The ranking brand emphasised utilising the data from research outputs, alumni influence and non-academic influence as its criteria for ranking the best universities in Nigeria.

New prices on airfares leave passengers disinterested in taking air trips

Due to the high inflation in the country, nearly everything has quadrupled in price, especially aeroplane tickets.

Despite the federal government attempting to reduce the price of airfare for the seamless use of flights as a transportation method, aeroplanes have hiked the prices of plane tickets, making it nearly impossible for Nigerians to board a plane.

According to a report from a media outlet, the local airport terminal in Abuja, the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) in Lagos, and the Murtala Muhammed Airport barely recorded a low turnout of passengers interested in flying.