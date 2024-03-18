Nigeria to Build Africa’s First Purpose Entertainment Arena

Persianas Group and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority have partnered with Live Nation and Oak View Group to build the continent’s first 12,000 capacity Arena in Lagos State by 2025.

The Persianas Group and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) achieved a milestone by celebrating its proposed 12,000-capacity arena to be constructed in Victoria Island, Lagos State and completed in December 2025.

The creation of this arena will not only be the bridge for celebrating the African entertainment industry. Still, it will also be the hub for all African artists to showcase their talent across the continent and its people.

With Nigeria being at the forefront of Afrobeats in the world, the construction of the Arena promises excellent things: entertainment performances and the growth of the Music industry, amongst others.

The project will cost over $100 million and will host artists and shows like Boxing matches, Basketball games, WWE matches, UFC fights, and more.

The establishment of the arena is promised to not only boost the economy but also provide job opportunities for at least 1,500 people in the country.