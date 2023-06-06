Nigerian Ace Samuel Chukwueze Named ‘La Liga Best African Player’

Samuel Chukwueze, the Nigerian sensation from Villarreal, has claimed the prestigious title of La Liga Best African Player for the 2022/2023 season. With an outstanding campaign on the field, Chukwueze emerged as a true force to be reckoned with.

Having featured in 37 matches this season, Chukwueze showcased his skills as a formidable attacker, starting in 27 of those games and finding the back of the net six times in the league. His standout performance came in a memorable match against Real Madrid at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on April 8, 2023, where he scored an impressive brace.

Villarreal proudly shared their elation, stating, “Samu is now enjoying his well-deserved award, after being voted by more than 30,000 fans and 26 journalists from the continent, ahead of other top African players such as Yassine Bono, Iñaki Williams, and Youssef En-Nesyri, among others.”

The talented forward was presented with the award following Villarreal’s clash against Atlético de Madrid over the weekend. Expressing his joy, Chukwueze expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the immense support from his teammates and coach, Quique Setién. He emphasized the importance of belief and confidence instilled by his coach, which has been instrumental in his success.

While basking in the glory of his achievement, Chukwueze humbly acknowledged that he still has more to offer. With youth on his side, he remains determined to continue working hard and improving his game. The Nigerian prodigy sees this accolade as just the beginning of his remarkable journey in football.

Chukwueze’s exceptional performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from top clubs, including Real Madrid and several English Premier League teams. As his star continues to rise, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this talented young player and where his remarkable skills will take him next.