Nigerian Ace Samuel Chukwueze Named ‘La Liga Best African Player’

Samuel Chukwueze, the Nigerian sensation from Villarreal, has claimed the prestigious title of La Liga Best African Player for the 2022/2023 season. With an outstanding campaign on the field, Chukwueze emerged as a true force to be reckoned with.

Having featured in 37 matches this season, Chukwueze showcased his skills as a formidable attacker, starting in 27 of those games and finding the back of the net six times in the league. His standout performance came in a memorable match against Real Madrid at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on April 8, 2023, where he scored an impressive brace.

Villarreal proudly shared their elation, stating, “Samu is now enjoying his well-deserved award, after being voted by more than 30,000 fans and 26 journalists from the continent, ahead of other top African players such as Yassine Bono, Iñaki Williams, and Youssef En-Nesyri, among others.”

The talented forward was presented with the award following Villarreal’s clash against Atlético de Madrid over the weekend. Expressing his joy, Chukwueze expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the immense support from his teammates and coach, Quique Setién. He emphasized the importance of belief and confidence instilled by his coach, which has been instrumental in his success.

While basking in the glory of his achievement, Chukwueze humbly acknowledged that he still has more to offer. With youth on his side, he remains determined to continue working hard and improving his game. The Nigerian prodigy sees this accolade as just the beginning of his remarkable journey in football.

Chukwueze’s exceptional performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from top clubs, including Real Madrid and several English Premier League teams. As his star continues to rise, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this talented young player and where his remarkable skills will take him next.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 2, 2023

Pep Guardiola Admits Man Utd Could Shatter Man City’s Treble Aspirations in FA Cup Battle

Manchester City head coach, Pep Guardiola, has sent a strong message to his team, cautioning them about the threat posed ...

YNaija May 31, 2023

Romelu Lukaku’s Link with Megan Thee Stallion: Fans Say It is Over for Man City

Romelu Lukaku, the star player who has propelled Inter to the Champions League final, has set tongues wagging with his ...

YNaija May 23, 2023

Buhari Approves Allocation of Houses to 1994 AFCON Super Eagles Squad After Years of Delay

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his approval for the allocation of houses to the 22 members of the Super Eagles ...

Joshua Ononose May 22, 2023

Vinicius Jr: The Latest Victim of Racism in Football

In the vast realm of football, where passion and talent intertwine, a dark cloud looms over the pitch—racism. This insidious ...

YNaija May 8, 2023

Didier Drogba Hails Record-Breaking Victor Osimhen as Napoli Clinch Historic Title

In a thrilling display of talent and determination, Nigerian sensation Victor Osimhen etched his name in the annals of Serie ...

YNaija May 6, 2023

Controversial Serie A Post Sparks Outrage and Racism Debate among Nigerian Football Enthusiasts

Nigeria’s social media platforms are abuzz with discussions on racism, ignited by a recent post from the renowned Italian top-flight ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail