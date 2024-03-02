Nigerian Airlines Increase Airfare Despite NCAA Intervention | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerian Airlines increase airfare despite NCAA intervention

Prison inmates in Jos riot over reduction in food rations

British Council hikes price of IELTS fee to ₦266k

NLC President blasts Tinubu, says he’s disconnected from reality

CBN revoked the licences of 4,173 BDC operators in Nigeria

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerian Airlines increase airfare despite NCAA intervention

Nigerian airlines have increased the price of air tickets due to the economic instability in Nigeria and the rising inflation.

The cost of domestic flight tickets has surged as the Nigerian airlines claimed it was inevitable to make such a move, seeing the country’s status.

The Nigerian Civil Airlines Authority (NCAA) has tried to reduce the cost of international and domestic flights; however, their efforts have been proven impossible.

Prison inmates in Jos riot over reduction in food rations

The rising inflation has seen Nigerians expressly cut down on things that could no longer be afforded, which is what has happened in a Jos correction centre.

The inmates of a prison in Jos voiced out and rioted against the prison’s decision to reduce the food rations for all inmates.

The centre’s warden, Raphael Ibinuhi, revealed that the officers on duty at the start of the protest were able to take control of the situation by firing rounds of test gas to disperse the inmates.

He also confirmed that the reason behind the correctional centre’s inmates’ rioting was the reduction of food rations, which can only be blamed on the rising food inflation in the country.

British Council hikes price of IELTS fee to ₦266k

The British Council in Nigeria has once again increased the fee for writing IELTS, its second fee increment in 2024.

Earlier in January, the British Council in Nigeria raised the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) by 29%, from ₦107,500 to ₦139,000.

According to the official website, effective March 1, the new fee for writing IELTS on computer academics with general training modules will be ₦266,000, while IELTS on paper with general training modules will be ₦256,000, and UK Visa will be ₦285,000.

NLC President blasts Tinubu, says he’s disconnected from reality

The president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, accused the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, of not being in touch with reality following the comment Tinubu made on the day he commissioned the Red Line Rail in Lagos.

The Nigerian president has questioned the moral lines of the NLC, asking why they sought to challenge his administration’s policies.

In contrast, the organised labour union has responded by demanding that the president focus on the real issues at hand and the lives of the citizens, which are being ruined by the decisions he makes.

“It is regrettable that the president seems oblivious to the profound hardship endured by millions of Nigerians. The pervasive hunger, unemployment, housing insecurity and escalating cost of necessities, such as food and health care, demand immediate attention and decisive action,” Ajaero said.

CBN revoked the licences of 4,173 BDC operators in Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) took further actions concerning the clampdown on Bureau De Change (BDC) operators by revoking the licence of 4,173 operators within the country.

According to the apex bank, its reason for issuing such a directive is due to the BDC operators failing to adhere to the regulations set in place by the CBN.

The CBN also stated that it was revising the regulatory guidelines for BDC operators in Nigeria as compliance with the new guidelines will be compulsory for all stakeholders in the sector.